Ember: Australia’s methane emissions could double by 2030 due to coal mining

Australia’s Whitehaven Coal’s expansion plans could lead to a significant increase in global methane emissions. The company’s intentions could also undermine the efforts of local authorities in the fight against global warming, reports Bloomberg with reference to data from Ember analysts.

The company currently owns four active coal mines, but the company’s management intends to increase this number to five through the construction of a new facility called Winchester South. If Whitehaven Coal’s plans go ahead, pollutant gas emissions could double to more than 64,000 tons by the end of this decade. At the same time, by 2050, the negative effect of coal mines will grow to 1.2 million tons, which is equivalent to the emissions of 56 million cars, experts warned.

Australia, as a member of the Global Methane Compact, is committed to reducing methane emissions. The global initiative, which was approved by more than 150 states at the end of 2022, implies a reduction in the volume of dangerous gas in the planet’s atmosphere by 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. However, Whitehaven Coal’s plans could jeopardize the above task, analysts concluded.

Earlier, an increase in global methane emissions was predicted due to China’s increased coal dependence. Amid extreme heat, Beijing has become increasingly dependent on burning this fossil fuel, which could eventually exacerbate the global climate crisis. As of January 2023, there were more than 300 coal-fired power plants in China, representing two-thirds of the world’s coal capacity.