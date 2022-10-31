OPEC WOO: By 2045, the number of electric cars in the world will grow 95 times

In the coming decades, the number of electric cars in the world will grow significantly. OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) experts predicted a massive renunciation of gasoline-powered cars. TASS.

By 2035, every tenth car will be electric, and by 2045 the number of electric cars will grow 95 times, to 540 million, or 22 percent of the total fleet. At the same time, experts believe that electric cars will not be able to displace gasoline cars in the near future – by 2045, the share of cars with internal combustion engines will be 73 percent, although 40 percent of new car sales will come from electric cars.

By 2045, the gas-powered car fleet could more than triple, from 33 million in 2021 to 115 million. The total number of cars in the world by the specified date will increase by 1.7 times, to 2.5 billion. Demand for oil in the transport sector will remain at the level of 46.5-46.7 million barrels per day.

In September, the Russian authorities proposed to introduce benefits for drivers of electric cars. Drivers of such vehicles wanted to make travel on toll roads free of charge from 2023. It is expected that the measure will make the purchase of such vehicles more attractive and cost-effective for citizens.