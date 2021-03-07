Due to the vulnerability found in the software of the American corporation Microsoft, the world was predicted a global crisis – tens of thousands of companies could be infected with viruses or attacked to steal data from users and employees, Bloomberg reports.

According to the agency, a hacker group associated with the PRC authorities took advantage of the vulnerability. According to the latest information, there are already at least 60 thousand victims of these criminal acts. It is noted that most of the victims are small or developing businesses. One of the American cybersecurity companies, on condition of anonymity, said that it was also the victim of an attack due to a vulnerability.

The US authorities have already paid attention to the problem and believe that it is dangerous enough to be noticed by telecom operators. The White House spokesman stressed that the administration of the American president is also preparing a response to cyber attacks by hackers.

At the moment, Microsoft has released an update that closes the vulnerability used by hackers. However, according to experts in cybersecurity, in the case of this vulnerability, simple updates are indispensable, it is necessary to conduct a full analysis of all systems and programs that were involved in the hack. So, experts are sure that if a company uses the Microsoft Exchange service, then it is extremely likely that their systems were hacked.