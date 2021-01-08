The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine was a 91 year old woman on December 8 in the United Kingdom, a small glimmer of global hope that was accentuated when the vaccination process started shortly after in the United States, Latin America and Europe.

Yet the promises of a furious and fast-paced campaign found its limits, and the promise to vaccinate millions of people in a few weeks was shattered.

In the US, for example, the goal of vaccinating 20 million people by December 31 was reduced to only 2.6 million inoculated.

Vaccination in the world Source: Owid

In Europe, criticism is raging for the slow deployment and lack of organization to take them to all the countries of the bloc.

In Latin America, only Argentina, Mexico, Chile, and Costa Rica have started the vaccination process.

According to the site Our World in Data, until this Wednesday, more than 15.56 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 had been administered around the world.

The deadlines for the other countries vary depending on when they will get the necessary doses, although most plan to start sometime during the first half of 2021.

The only country that appears to be advancing at supersonic speed the one that was flaunted is Israel.

Israel in the lead

The vaccination process, which began on December 20, already reached 10% of the population, three times more than the next country, the small kingdom of Bahrain.

An Israeli doctor prepares a dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: AP

This achievement is due to several reasons: the country’s population (only 9 million inhabitants), an entirely digitized health system, and a centralized government that has facilitated the vaccination campaign.

The country has only four health providers, and by law, all citizens must be registered in one of them.

Israel was one of the countries that earlier began the phase of negotiations with pharmaceutical companies to obtain the vaccine.

In turn, these companies were interested in working with the country due to the prestige of its health system, considered highly efficient when it comes to collecting information and monitoring their patients.

v 1.5 Doses of vaccines administered Every 100 people based on the total population, as of January 6.

Single doses are counted and may not equal the total number of people vaccinated.

Tap to explore the data Source: Our World in Data

According to a note from The New York Times, Israel is vaccinating about 150 thousand people per day. The process began with health workers and the population at risk. They are expected to receive the second dose of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in late January.

Cross accusations in Europe

The slow progress of the vaccination process in the European Union has generated criticism and accusations between various actors.

Criticisms were made first to the European Commission (EC), but it recalled that its work, to obtain the vaccine, was more than done by agreeing with the pharmaceutical companies to purchase the necessary doses.

A box of vaccines against COVID-19 from the Farmaca Moderna. Photo: AFP

The EC made agreements with six pharmaceutical companies to obtain the vaccinations required for the 447 million inhabitants living in 27 countries.

The detail indicates that, so far, it has bought 200 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech (with the option to buy 100 more), 300 million doses of AstraZeneca (with an option to buy 100 million more) and 80 million of Moderna ( with an option of 80 million more).

However, Uğur Şahin, one of the leaders of the German biotechnology company BioNTech, assured the press that the vaccine procurement process in Europe “it had not been so expeditious as it was in other places. “

According to Şahin, the root of the problem was that the bloc authorities bet that all pharmaceutical companies would be ready to distribute their vaccine at the same time, which did not happen.

“It’s a logical approach, but at one point it became clear that not all of them were going to be able to deliver in the stipulated time, and it was too late to compensate and make new orders that were on time, “he completed.

A health worker receives a vaccine against COVID-19 in the Netherlands. Photo: AP

Europe is negotiating with Pfizer / BioNTech expand its delivery by another 300 million doses. Some governments, like the Luxembourgish, do recognize that without the European Union right now they would still be waiting for a vaccine.

Brussels hopes that when vaccines from other pharmaceutical companies are added, a weekly production of tens of millions of doses.

That would be, on the stage of the European Executive, already in mid-April. But for now, more than vaccines, lack of organization.

The problem seems to be mainly in the logistics of vaccines. Some countries seem better prepared than others, none particularly well, although all promise to accelerate the rate of vaccination.

Germany wore Monday night just over 250,000 vaccinated, when he had already received 1.3 million doses.

Queues of people waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Berlin. Photo: AFP

Italy was going for a little over 120,000 and Spain just surpassed 80,000. France was just over 2,000 and the Netherlands hadn’t even started.

Another factor hindering the situation is the anti-vaccine movement.

In France, 56% of people do not want to be vaccinated. In Italy, the movement is also strong. The same doctors refuse to apply the vaccine, waiting for the effects that the doses have on the population before testing them on them.In Germany, the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, had to ask the doctors and nurses to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

“It is an imperative of common sense and solidarity that those who work in public health also get vaccinated, for their own protection and that of the patients who have been entrusted to them,” he said.

Disorder rules the United States

The Operation Warp Speed, the US government’s operation to accelerate the development and distribution of vaccines which alludes to the “speed of light” It doesn’t do the name justice.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Dosage in California. Photo: EFE

At this rate “it will take years, not months” to protect the country, complained President-elect Joe Biden at the end of the year, who promised to administer 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office.

The race to vaccinate millions of Americans got off to a slower and messier start than officials expected.

Overworked and underfunded state public health departments are scrambling to put together plans to administer vaccines.

Counties and hospitals have taken different approaches, leading to long lines, confusion, frustration, and congested phone lines.

A multitude of logistical concerns have complicated the process of trying to roll back a virus that has killed more than 340,000 Americans.

About 5.3 million people have received the first dose of one of the two vaccines licensed in the country (Pfizer and Moderna), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The figure is still far from the 20 million that had been set as a target before the end of the year.

“There were a couple of flaws, that’s understandable,” the government’s top scientific advisor, Anthony Fauci, told ABC.

He added that “starting a mass vaccination program and starting it off on the right foot” was always going to have challenges.

Trump, for his part, released from any responsibility. And he blamed local administrations for the delays on Sunday.

“Vaccines are being distributed to states by the federal government faster than they can administer them!” He tweeted.

US Medical Director Jerome Adams told CNN that vaccines had started in a difficult context: in the middle of an explosion in the number of cases and at the time of the year-end holidays, which put already saturated medical teams to the test.

Latin America in the queue

In the region, the vaccination process has not yet managed to pick up speed and is progressing at a snail’s speed.

After Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Costa Rica began their vaccination processes last December, no other country has joined this list.

Health workers wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico City. Photo: AFP

Several countries have private agreementss to obtain the doses necessary to vaccinate its population.

Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador, among others, signed agreements with the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac laboratories.

To this, we must add the vaccines that will arrive through the COVAX program, a program promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union, Latin American countries and foundations.

Its objective is to accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines against the coronavirus and “guarantee fair and equitable access to them for all countries of the world.”

Many countries in the region, such as Bolivia, Guatemala and Honduras, depend exclusively on this program to obtain the vaccine.

In the vast majority of cases, the central problem is when will they arrive.

There are few details about when the countries of the region will receive the vaccines. The most promising simply affirm that they will arrive “during the first half of 2021”, while others point to the second half of the year.

In Colombia, for example, it has already been advanced that vaccination for healthy adults (that is, those who are not essential or population at risk) will only be produced in 2022.

