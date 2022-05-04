Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the World Utilities Conference is launched to bring together the most prominent government officials, experts and sector leaders to enhance efforts to build a sustainable future for energy and water supplies worldwide, in From 9 to 11 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

The conference, hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company “TAQA”, provides an exceptional opportunity for the players in the energy and water sectors around the world to discuss trends, technologies and innovations that affect future levels of demand for water supplies and energy sources in the world. The three-day conference and exhibition also provides the opportunity to explore business growth opportunities in the sector at the level of the UAE and the region, as well as the rapidly growing economies of Asia.

On this occasion, Jassim Hussain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company “TAQA”, said: “TAQA is proud to be the official host of the first edition of the World Utilities Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi. This global event will provide an ideal opportunity for local experts. We look forward to networking with stakeholders, led by industry leaders from around the world, who represent the main players in the value chain of the utilities sector.This conference will serve as a platform for exchanging visions and ideas and identifying Opportunities for growth and enhancing joint cooperation.

The conference and exhibition attracts more than 10,000 professionals in the utilities sector and 120 exhibiting companies from around the world, with the aim of highlighting proactive measures aimed at digitizing energy and water systems, reducing emissions and attracting long-term investments. The conference also brings together more than 200 speakers from specialists in the utilities sector and more than a thousand representatives of participating parties in the conference, which will host more than 50 strategic and technical discussion sessions.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organizers of the World Utilities Conference, said: “We look forward to the launch of the first edition of the World Utilities Conference in Abu Dhabi, and we are confident that the event, which brings together the most prominent leaders, experts and professionals in the sector from the UAE, the region and the world. It will provide a leading platform to showcase the latest technologies, products, services and solutions, as well as enable opportunities for a range of new strategic partnerships, and help shape the future of the global utilities sector and the sustainability of endeavors to achieve climate neutrality.”

The discussion sessions included in the conference focus on the policies, strategies and solutions needed to complete the energy transition process, in addition to highlighting innovative digital technologies of a futuristic nature, which will contribute to the transformation process witnessed by the sector. The conference will address a range of key topics, including decarbonization and energy transition, dynamics of the global utilities sector, means of cooperation and strategic partnerships, customer-centric business models, as well as digital transformation and technical innovations, in a step that comes within the framework of the conference’s efforts to respond to developments in the market. and current needs of consumers.

The strategic discussion sessions included in the conference will also witness the holding of two ministerial sessions with the aim of highlighting the importance of policies, regulations and cooperation, and the need for sector leaders at the regional level to work on building a solid foundation for a resilient and sustainable utility sector.

The list of speakers participating in the ministerial sessions includes His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Belinda Paluku, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of Albania; His Excellency Mr. Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; His Excellency Doskol Bakmurzaev, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, His Excellency Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Electricity of Nigeria, His Excellency Soda Zemo, Minister of Energy of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Yunus Ali Gedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan Djibouti; and His Excellency William Orako Ido, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ghana.

Technical sessions at the conference cover the value chain in the utilities sector, including power generation, transmission and distribution, water management, wastewater, district cooling and customer interaction. The technical discussion sessions also aim to provide an opportunity for sector specialists to gain in-depth knowledge about the latest developments in the sector, research results, technical expertise, the latest developments in the field of projects, advanced technologies and best practices in the sector.

It is worth noting that the World Utilities Conference 2022 will witness the launch of the Nuclear Energy Leaders Forum, which will be held on the sidelines of the conference and attract industry experts from around the world to discuss ways to produce safe, reliable and environmentally friendly energy, other technological developments in the nuclear energy sector, and the latest developments in research and development in Nuclear science and technology.

Ferdinand Varga, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Strategic Insights Partner for the World Utilities Conference, said: “We are proud to be the Strategic Insights Partner for the World Utilities Conference, as the energy sector and the world are witnessing remarkable progress in efforts to achieve climate neutrality, and the discussions that will be played in The conference played a pivotal role in finding a specific path for the energy, utilities and water sectors, especially with the event taking place in the run-up to hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP27 and COP28, which will be held in the region.We look forward to participating in the conference that brings together sector leaders to discuss and discuss topics that focus on Find collective solutions to the challenges currently facing the sector worldwide.

For his part, Khaled Abdullah Al Marzouqi, CEO of Tabreed and partner in the World Facilities Conference, said: “We are proud to be a partner in this global impact event. Tabreed is a leading regional district cooling company with exceptional experience in the sector. He pointed out that Tabreed will have a fundamental and pivotal role in achieving the climate-neutral strategy, and the World Utilities Conference will be an ideal platform for interaction with sector leaders and decision-makers, who bring them together with Tabreed’s shared visions to reach a sustainable future.”

Commented by Dr. Afif Saif Al Yafei, CEO of TRANSCO, Chairman of the Technical Committee and Member of the Executive Committee of the World Utilities Conference, said: “We are pleased to participate in the World Utilities Conference 2022, which is hosted by TAQA Group to highlight the rapid development and transformation of the electricity and water sector. TRANSCO plays a role Important in achieving the vision of the United Arab Emirates, by developing the infrastructure that allows the transmission of energy through our electricity and water transmission networks.This sector is witnessing a boom in new projects, and an increasing trend towards integrating digital and smart technologies, and the adoption of renewable energy.We look forward to our participation in the exhibition. and conferences and committees hosted by this event, where we will have the opportunity to highlight our practical experiences and share experiences, research and best practices with our colleagues who specialize in this field.”

The conference and exhibition, organized by DMG Events, is being held with the support of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. The event’s partners also include Tabreed, Frost & Sullivan, Baker Hughes Energy Services, Boston Consulting Group, Enders + Hauser and Schneider Electric.

