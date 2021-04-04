Water is a critical element for the survival of all living organisms on Earth. The sweet portion is vital and limited for all terrestrial organisms, being only 2.5 to 2.75% of the total, of which 1.75-2% (70% of the total) is frozen in glaciers, ice and snow, 0.7-0.8% (28% of the total) are fresh groundwater and less than 0.01% of the total is surface water (0.4%) that we find in lakes, swamps and rivers. The atmosphere only contains 0.04% of the water, 1.6% of the total.

In the world, according to the International Commission of Irrigation and Drainage (www.icid.org), 328 million hectares are irrigated, representing 20% ​​of the global agricultural area and providing close to 50% of the fruits of agriculture. The irrigated surface in the world went from 158 million hectares in 1970, to 258 million hectares in 1990 and to those 328 today. In this period our country remained stable around 1.5 million hectares under irrigation.

Several international events show the growing concern about water. In Mar del Plata in 1977, the United Nations Conference on Water was held, it was the first international government-based conference dedicated exclusively to water. In 1995, a group of experts from the International Water Resources Association (IWRA) united by their interest in the proper use and preservation of fresh water created the: World Water Council (WWC) organized by World Water Forums.

Agriculture uses 70% of the world’s fresh water. The bioeconomy is a response to climate change and is a development model water being a basic input of the Live Cow, either as input for photosynthesis or drinking water for animals. As Alejandro Pannunzio explains in his doctoral thesis, our country is rich in water resources.

Although heterogeneous in their distribution, since two thirds of the territory is arid / semi-arid, although high quality water is available in the Patagonian valleys and Cuyo. In humid areas, only the Rio de la Plata has a flow of 20 million liters per second, equivalent to approximately 250 liters of water per inhabitant of the planet per day that are salinized without any use. Only a third of our territory is humid and it is where most of the extensive production of grains and meats is based, they are areas subject to supplementary irrigation. Drier areas will suffer more intensely from the effects of global climate change and will have to improve their irrigation efficiency.

As in the case of many infectious diseases, hand washing is an important practice during the COVID 19 pandemic, but unfortunately in the world there are almost three billion people who do not have a home service to do it and it is ashamed that they die every day 1000 children due to illnesses derived from poor water quality. Access to drinking water is a fundamental right for life that is not covered for a third of the global population. In Argentina, the distribution of drinking water through pipes began in Buenos Aires after the cholera epidemic that began in La Boca in 1867. In 1871, the yellow fever epidemic occurred with a death rate of 11% of the Buenos Aires population. Distributed water and sewers was the answer that many Argentines are still waiting for.

We have numerous water resources in our country, we must use them efficiently to:

1) ensure water and sanitation

2) regional development,

3) stabilize and increase crop yields

4) increase the productivity of the water, preserving its qualities and avoiding its contamination.

Irrigation is little used in Argentina, with an estimated potential of 6 million hectares, According to the 2018 agricultural census, there are 36,296 units under irrigation with an area of ​​1.39 million hectares and an average of 38 hectares per farm. To grow, producers say that financial support is essential, if there is a strategy in this regard, it is important to take as a basis the Chilean irrigation promotion law, which allowed systems to be technified, increased productivity, stabilized yields and above all distributed more evenly the water.

With all that said, efficiency in irrigation systems is relevant when choosing the system since in gravity irrigation it is from 40 to 60%, the pivots have an efficiency of 85% and the drip system from 90 to 95%. In the same way, the water conduction infrastructure is not the same in a waterproofed canal or an earth canal such as that from Choele Choel to San Antonio Oeste of 195 km, which loses two thirds of its flow before reaching its destination.

Argentina has developed extensive rainfed (non-irrigated) productive systems of very low environmental impact manifested in its low carbon and water footprints. In a work to be published next month in a leading international magazine, Luciana Tozzini, Alejandro Pannunzio and Pamela Texeira have calculated the water footprint of soy, corn and wheat crops in the Pergamino district for the period 2013/2018, they indicate that For each kilo produced, 1,388 liters of soybeans, 693 liters of corn and 1,249 liters of wheat were necessary.. All well below the known values ​​worldwide, reflecting the quality of the production system and of our farmers and advisers.

March 22 was the World Water Day And this year it focuses on what water means to people, its true value, and how we can better protect this vital resource. How we value water determines how it is managed and shared. The value of water is much more than its price: water has enormous and complex value for our homes, culture, health, education, economy and the integrity of our natural environment. This need and scarcity indicates the importance of taking care of it and its management involves all the actors sitting at the same table.

We can do a lot from our home, community or any area where we operate. Let’s start by educating our children, to be the guardians and protectors of water, from which they will benefit in the future, if they learn to take care of it and ration it in the correct way.