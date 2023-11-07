The United Nations World Tourism Organization announced that it has officially approved Fujairah as a sustainable tourist destination, and granted the Fujairah Adventure Center a membership certificate confirming its affiliation to the World Tourism Organization membership.

The certificate was granted to the Fujairah Adventure Center during the twenty-fifth meeting of the World Tourism Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, last October 18, where the center represented the Emirate of Fujairah, presented the accreditation file, and presented destinations and projects related to adventures and sustainable tourism in the emirate.

Fujairah Adventure Center Director, Amr Zein El Din, said: “This accreditation from the World Tourism Organization confirms the tremendous efforts and commitment made by Fujairah, as it continually seeks to achieve a leading position in all sectors, guided by the directives and vision of its wise leadership.”

Zain Al-Din added: “The tourism sector has always been one of the emirate’s priorities, with its strong focus on ensuring its sustainability. Our team at the Fujairah Adventure Center is proud to play a role in promoting the emirate on a global scale, by obtaining exclusive membership in the World Tourism Organization.”

The certificate represents an acknowledgment of the Fujairah Adventure Center’s commitment to respect, take into account and support the objectives, principles and policies of the World Tourism Organization, as well as its success in fulfilling the obligations and responsibilities specified for an Associate Member.

UNWTO’s associate members include more than 500 companies, educational and research institutions, tourism destinations and non-governmental organizations, making the organization a platform for members to engage in dialogue, exchange knowledge, take action and work together to promote knowledge sharing among key stakeholders and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Fujairah Adventure Center is the first government institution established by Emiri Decree from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and is responsible for organizing and revitalizing adventure tourism in Fujairah.