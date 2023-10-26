Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The women’s world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, and the men’s world number three, Daniil Medvedev, are preparing to join an elite group of the world’s most prominent tennis stars in the competitions of the second season of this year’s World Tennis League, as 16 of the best tennis players in the world will participate in this edition of the tournament. At the world level, as part of the event held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from December 21 to 24.

In addition to Medvedev, the men’s lineup includes Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the world, who reached the final of the Australian Open, and Andrey Rublev, ranked sixth in the world who reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam tournament in 2023, while the tournament organizers confirmed the participation of Iga. Szvyontek, world number two and four-time Grand Slam champion, and Jelena Rybakina, world number five and 2022 Wimbledon champion, are alongside Sabalenka in the women’s lineup for the second edition of “The Strongest Show on Court.”

Sabalenka’s participation in this tournament comes after she achieved a year full of achievements, with her victory in the Australian Open in January of this year, and her reaching the semi-finals in both the French Open and Wimbledon, in addition to her reaching the final of the US Open. The Belarusian player is also looking forward to finishing… In 2023, with strong competition during the second season of the World Tennis League, and defending its title in Melbourne at the beginning of next year.

Commenting on her participation in the tournament, Sabalenka said: “I am very excited to participate in this season of the World Tennis League, and I am looking forward to seeing the players who will participate with me in the tournament. We had a great time on and off the field during the previous season, which motivates me to prepare for next season’s competitions.”

For his part, world number three, Daniil Medvedev, is looking forward to achieving strong results at the end of this year after the strong performance he showed in recent months, as the Russian player was able to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon and provide an enthusiastic competition during the final of this year’s US Open.

Medvedev said: “I am happy to join this edition of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi, especially after seeing the matches that the players played during last year’s tournament. I played a number of distinguished matches in the United Arab Emirates and I am excited to return to them again every time, and during my participation in this tournament I look forward to ending the year with distinguished results.”

The organizers of the World Tennis League confirmed that the rest of the players, both male and female, participating in this year’s tournament competitions will be announced in the coming weeks, as the players will participate in exciting confrontations within four teams, so that two matches will be held every day from the first day to the third day, including singles and doubles matches for men and women, and doubles matches. Mixed, while the fourth day witnesses enthusiastic competitions that bring together the two leading teams of the tournament to have the opportunity to win the second season of the World Tennis League on the last day on December 24.

Commenting on this matter, Rajesh Banga, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Tennis League, said: “This year’s players’ draw witnessed an exceptional list of Grand Slam champions and ATP and WTA title holders, and we are pleased to have Arina, Iga and Jelena join us alongside Daniel and Stefanos. And Andre, to the exciting competitions that will bring together these stars next December.”

He added: “This season of the tournament will certainly bring a lot of excitement to the stadium, and with the world-class competitions and amazing concerts featuring a distinguished group of international and award-winning singers, we encourage our fans to buy their tickets now to enjoy the exciting and distinctive atmosphere.”