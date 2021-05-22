Ole turns 25 and the stellar protagonist of this Saturday’s paper edition was Lionel messi. The journalists Mariano Dayan and Hernán Claus interviewed the crack in Barcelona, ​​and you can already see everything he said exclusively for the newspaper in an unmissable note.

Leo’s statements had a huge impact in Europe. Three of the most important sports newspapers in Spain published the statements on the covers of their websites, and there was also an echo in other countries such as Italy, Portugal, France or the Netherlands.

Sport of Barcelona



The note in Sport.

Sport, from Catalonia, titled “Preview of Olé’s interview with Leo Messi.” And he wrote: “As explained by the aforementioned media, Messi told them what he loves Barça, what the Copa del Rey achieved against Athletic and the importance of La Masia, where he was trained and where many others are doing. Messi has opened, and we are in suspense to know the result “.

Sports world



The note in El Mundo Deportivo.

Mundo Deportivo, also from Catalonia, titled: “Messi talks to Olé about his love for Barcelona.” And I add: “Lionel Messi opened up and delivered sensations for an hour. In that time, the phenomenon spoke of his love for Barcelona. It was in a talk with the Argentine sports newspaper Olé, who turns 25, and distinguished the 10 with various special awards for his career and for staying 15 years at the top of world football. “In addition, the media is excited that his statements are a preview of his continuity at the club.

Brand

The mark in Mark.

The Madrid media titled: “The four revelations of Messi”. This, for his confessions about his mother’s Milanese, the beard, the paddle and his beginnings. “The renowned Argentine newspaper Ole turns 25 and celebrates it with an interview with Lionel Messi, the best player in the world and for many in history. The note will be in its full version this Saturday, May 22, but we can already feel it given that some advances were published “.

Gazzetta dello Sport

The note in the Gazzetta dello Sport.

One of the main sports newspapers in Italy also highlighted the note to Leo: “The Argentine gave an interview to Ole in which he addressed various topics, including some details about his childhood and how he lives now that he is one of the most famous and beloved players of all time. A more … human Messi “.

A Ball

The note in A Bola.

The Portuguese medium put the focus on Messi’s inexhaustible thirst for titles and recorded: “In an extensive interview with the Olé newspaper, the player remembers the times when he arrived at Barcelona and talks about his current situation, among other issues of his personal life “.

Other countries

The note to Messi in the newspapers of the world.

The French newspaper Le Figaro also raised the note to Messi, with focus on his last? title with Barsa. Furthermore, in the Netherlands, the Voetbal International portal did the same.

The note to Messi in the newspapers of the world.

The videos of the note to Messi