Julian Alaphilippe’s victory in the Imola Road Cycling World Championships was highly praised by the media around the world after the charismatic French cyclist achieved his first rainbow jersey after reaching the finish line alone after attacking on the last climb of the course.

L’Équipe: The French sports daily dedicates the cover of its full-page print edition to the triumph of Julian Alaphilippe with the headline “For the love of heaven” and the subtitle “Julian Alaphilippe ended 23 years of French drought and seized the rainbow jersey at Imola. After a perfect run by the French team, the rider reached the finish line alone before succumbing to the excitement. ” The photo is for Alaphilippe excited in the rainbow jersey on the podium.

In their digital edition they also collect statements from the French coach Thomas Voeckler stating that the plan came out “exactly as we had planned! And statements from Alaphilippe himself confessing that” I have always placed the world championship above the rest of the races. ” a report analyzing the attack that gave Alaphilippe the title.

La Dépêche du Midi: The Toulouse media also dedicates the entire cover of its printed edition to the triumph of the French cyclist with the headline “Alaphilippe enters legend” and the subtitle “The Frenchman was proclaimed world champion yesterday in Italy. The photo is for Alaphilippe celebrating his victory on the podium dressed in aroíris.

La Gazzetta dello Sport: The Italian sports daily dedicates a short space on its printed front page to Alaphilippe’s triumph with the headline “The Turbo Alaphilippe is gold at Imola. Nibali goes to the Giro.” In its digital edition they highlight the Frenchman’s triumph with a photo of him at the finish line and the headline “A great Alaphilippe takes the gold!” and they also include statements from Nibali acknowledging that it was “a tough race and the interpretation of the riders was decisive” and the Italian coach Davide Cassani, in which he affirms that “we tried it but they were stronger than us”.

The Guardian: The French media also echoes Alaphilippe’s triumph in the World Cup with the starter. “Julian Alaphilippe achieves victory in the men’s race at the World Cup”, with the caption “A solo attack on the last climb seals the exciting victory for France. Belgian Wout Van Aert won the sprint for second place.” The photo is for Alaphilippe celebrating the victory with his teammates from the French team.

The Telegraph: The British newspaper also records Alaphilippe’s victory with the headline “Julian Alaphilippe becomes the first Frenchman to achieve the World Cycling Championship since 1997” and also highlights that “British Tom Pidcock resisted 240 before ‘exploding’ while the leaders accelerated on the final climb in Imola “. The photo is for Alaphilippe celebrating the victory after crossing the finish line.

Het Nieuwsblad: The Belgian media collects Alaphilippe’s victory with the headline: “Silver again for Van Aert: a very strong Julian Alaphilippe, world champion in Imola”, with a photo of the Frenchman entering the finish line. The Belgian media also highlights the great performance of Wout Van Aert, noting that he is the third cyclist to get on the podium twice in a World Cup. They also collect statements from the Belgian stating that “Being a silver medal twice is difficult to accept” and statements from Roglic about the end of the race. “I would have preferred to see Van Aert win, but he was on the edge.”

Time: The Colombian media also echoes Alaphilippe’s victory with the headline. “Julian Alaphilippe, new cycling world champion!” and photo for the French entering the finish line. They also include statements from the French cyclist and the performance of Rigoberto Urán, the best classified from Colombia in the test.