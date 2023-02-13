The Foundation of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed succeeded, through the recently launched “Mira” project, to support Afghan farmers in the production of agricultural crops, which received international quality certificates, especially in the cultivation of saffron, while the number of beneficiaries of the Foundation’s projects reached more than 8 thousand people until today.

The World Government Summit presented the achievements of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed “FBMI” project to support the Afghan people, by employing their traditional skills, to manufacture beautiful handicrafts and products at reasonable prices, to be marketed and sold globally.

The CEO of the Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed Initiative, Maywand Jabrhel, told Emirates Today, “The Foundation is working to provide Afghan women with various sources of income to preserve the unity and entity of the Afghan family, which has greatly helped in making a big difference, sustainable development, and providing livelihoods.”

He continued, “The Foundation is keen to support Afghan women in different parts of Afghanistan, especially women farmers and needy women, who contribute greatly to the economy and advancement of their country.”

He mentioned that the number of beneficiaries of the foundation since its launch in 2010 until today has reached more than 8,000 Afghan women, 35% of whom are widows and are the sole breadwinners for their families.

The MIRA initiative has given them a digital platform to be seen and spread in order to inspire others

Jibrukhel stressed that the diverse and distinct products of “Mira” reach the consumer after they have become an integral part of the process of supporting and empowering Afghan women, as they provide opportunities for education, social development, medical care, clean drinking water and various economic reforms, as the sale of these products guarantees these women earning Living to maintain their homes allows them to stand firmly as a highly valued influencer in society.

The project of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed was established in the year 2010 and provides thousands of jobs in various fields, most notably the production of handmade carpets in Afghanistan and helped improve the standard of living in the Afghan countryside, as the number of workers in the project currently amounts to more than 4 thousand workers, 70% of whom are women. This initiative contributed to the development of the handmade carpet industry, which currently accounts for about 20% of the GDP in Afghanistan.