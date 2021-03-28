Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The World Summit on Immunization and Logistics, organized by the Hope Coalition, will be launched in Abu Dhabi today for two consecutive days, to discuss a unified global approach to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic with the participation of a group of the most famous and largest global names in the field of health care, charitable initiatives and makers Resolution, experts, and senior government officials to emphasize solidarity and international cooperation in this field.

The discussions will be attended by: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – Director-General of the World Health Organization, Henrietta H. Fore – UNICEF Executive Director, Jose Manuel Barroso – Chairman of the Council of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), Mark Suzman – CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Stanley C. Erk – President and CEO of Novavax, Nazem Al-Zahawi, Minister Responsible for Distribution of Coronavirus Vaccines in United Kingdom, Dr. Usagi Ihaner – Nigerian Minister of Health, Professor Nahman Ash – National Coronavirus Coordinator – Israel, and Los Wheeler – Head of UPS Healthcare, they will join His Excellency Abdullah Al Hamid – Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shurafa Al Hammadi – Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi – Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Ports and Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, to discuss issues of ensuring that the vaccine reaches developing countries, and addressing challenges related to logistics and supply chain, and other important topics that focus on the region The Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa

The summit is scheduled to receive about 1,000 senior decision-makers, government officials, health care sector stakeholders, non-governmental organizations and prominent academics, to discuss the logistical challenges associated with transporting and distributing the vaccine, and to find solutions to achieve a comprehensive and equitable distribution of the vaccine worldwide.

His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said: “The Coalition of Hope reflects the commitment of the Abu Dhabi government to support regional and international efforts to address the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic, confirming its keenness to strengthen its strategic relations with its international partners to support the objectives of this initiative and benefit from it. From the emirate’s strategic location, capacity, and distinct logistical capabilities. His Excellency affirmed his confidence that this summit will lead to distinguished results through constructive discussions that will accelerate the joint international efforts for hope and the return of normalcy in all parts of the world.

Falah Al Ahbabi

In turn, His Excellency Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi – Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports and Head of the Municipalities and Transport Department said: “This summit reflects our continued commitment to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading center for trade and logistics, better serving humanity, and the pivotal role Abu Dhabi Ports plays in achieving this. Through its advanced logistics capabilities. We will work with our partners around the world to establish Abu Dhabi Ports as a leading center for the distribution of vaccines, other medicines and medical supplies, through world-class cold storage facilities, in addition to a supercooling facility, not only for the Covid-19 pandemic, but for the benefit of the future of care. Health in the world. The summit enhances our readiness for the next phase of confronting the Covid-19 pandemic so that we can overcome one of the biggest and most complex logistical challenges in modern history. He added, “We affirm the importance of comprehensive cooperation at the global level, and our commitment to support all efforts exerted in every possible way.”

Henrietta H. Fore – UNICEF Executive Director: “The summit is an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of strong and enduring partnerships between the public and private sectors in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. By working together, we can help each country accelerate the return to normal life, restore hope that children will be able to return to school, rebuild societies and achieve economic recovery. ”

“Domestic and global supply and supply chains have played a major role in the successful delivery of tens of millions of vaccine doses through the Kovacs initiative,” said Jose Manuel Barroso – Chairman of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). He added: “The launch of the Hope Coalition initiative and the holding of the World Summit on Immunization and Logistics Services 2021 is a pioneering step in highlighting the effective role of the United Arab Emirates in building innovative partnerships between the public and private sectors, and allying with partners from all over the world to face the challenges of delivering the Covax vaccine. Their efforts will contribute to overcoming the advanced stage of the outbreak. ”

For his part, Nazem Al-Zahawi, the Minister responsible for the distribution of Coronavirus vaccines in the United Kingdom, added: “From my position as Minister of the distribution of the“ Covid-19 ”vaccine in the United Kingdom, I am proud to perform this task entrusted to me that contributed, along with the huge collective efforts. , In this national success story. To date, more than 25 million adults have received their first dose, cementing our leading position as the fastest vaccination campaign across Europe. ” “The UK is a multicultural nation, home to countless different ethnic groups and religious beliefs. We are working closely with religious leaders and grassroots organizations to provide all segments of society across the country with the best advice and information about the comprehensive benefits of vaccination. ” He concluded by saying: “We were and are still clear from the beginning that vaccination is the only option to curb this epidemic and protect the lives of thousands of people. We strongly support the global vaccination efforts through our pioneering role in Kovacs, and I am pleased to join this elite of personalities and leaders to unite our efforts in confronting this global epidemic through this summit.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has left its impact on countries and people around the world, and in the midst of this, a critical element has emerged, which is the value of cooperation and partnerships when facing a crisis of this size and scope,” said Ashish Kochi – CEO of G42 Healthcare. We at G42 Healthcare are proud of the role that we continue to play in combining our technological capabilities, along with the experience and knowledge of various partners and government agencies, to develop and advance healthcare solutions and ultimately achieve a world free of “Covid-19” virus. We are also looking forward to our participation in the World Summit on Immunization and Logistics to share knowledge, gain new information, explore opportunities and work together to preserve the health of our countries and peoples in a safe future. ”

Virtual gallery

The summit includes an interactive 3D virtual exhibition and networking area to provide an opportunity to network with key local and international stakeholders. The recently released agenda provides an opportunity to get an overview of the topics and delegates participating.

“Coalition of hope”

The Hope Coalition is a public-private partnership that has evolved into a leading international effort to expand global transportation and delivery capabilities by attracting new partners including Agility, Aramex, Bollori Logistics, CIVA Logistics, DP Schenker, DHL, FedEx Express and Hillman. , Cohne + Nagel, Mikko Logistics, RSA Global, and UPS.

The consortium includes a number of founding partners, namely the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Ports, Etihad Shipping, Rafid, SkySale, and Al Maqta Gateway, in addition to a wide range of logistics service providers. The “Coalition of Hope” is working to develop its capabilities to ensure the transfer, storage and distribution of 18 billion doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine by the end of 2021.