The Global Summit of Religious Leaders for Climate begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. The summit, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, highlights the pivotal role assigned to religious communities and institutions in addressing the climate emergency.

Ahead of the summit, high-level interfaith leaders, along with academics, environmental experts, youth, women and indigenous leaders, will complete months of close collaboration to issue an ambitious, unified interfaith statement to advance climate action (the Interfaith Statement on Climate Action), which will be signed by dignitaries. Prominent religious figures during the summit.

The summit will be held over two days, organized by the Council of Muslim Elders, in cooperation with the presidency of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the United Nations Environment Programme.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, said: “Thanks to the leadership’s vision, openness, tolerance, and inclusion of all have been established among the most important societal values ​​in the UAE. In line with this vision, the Presidency of the 28th Conference of the Parties praises the efforts Religious leaders to raise awareness and call for confronting the repercussions of climate change, especially in light of the great importance of the role of these leaders in instilling the correct values ​​and principles that urge individuals and societies to protect the planet. We affirm the support of the conference presidency for the call made by global leaders and symbols of religions to join hands, unify efforts, and activate participation in the work. Climate change, in order to build a better future for humanity everywhere.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, said: “We are anticipating this prominent event, which will discuss ways of cooperation between religion and science, enhance the influence of religious leaders and religious communities in protecting the future of the planet, and work jointly to reduce the negative effects of climate change at the global level.” the world, and ensuring a just energy transition.”

The head of the Department for Interreligious Dialogue at the Holy See, His Eminence Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, one of the prominent participants in the upcoming summit, said: “The participants in this summit represent different religions and backgrounds, and we realize that we all have a religious and moral duty to promote the ethics of caring for the earth, which is our common home, and includes This summit includes symbols of the highest levels and representatives of various groups of society, and thus represents a true call to all humanity to protect and preserve nature.”

It is worth noting that during the 28th COP, the Muslim Council of Elders, in cooperation with the Presidency of the 28th Session of the Conference, the United Nations Environment Program and a coalition of religious partners, will host the Faith Pavilion, which is the first pavilion of its kind in the history of the COP.

Including food, water and health on the climate action agenda

The COP28 presidency confirmed that it had included topics that were not previously among the priorities of the Conferences of the Parties, such as food, water and health, in the climate action agenda and plans, to ensure a methodology that includes all these areas, stressing the necessity of providing climate financing to reach ambitions related to nature preservation and health. And supporting communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.

She stressed the importance of adopting a decisive and comprehensive framework for the global goal on adaptation, and setting clear and specific targets for it, while addressing the large disparity between financing mitigation and financing adaptation, in addition to the need to protect ecosystems, food, and freshwater resources and restore their efficiency. The COP28 presidency stressed that the global food system is responsible for about a third of greenhouse gas emissions, and is threatened by the repercussions of climate change. Therefore, targets for food systems must be included in the nationally determined contributions and in the national action plans of countries, and priority should be given to moving to regenerative agricultural systems. Promoting sustainable and responsible land use and addressing food insecurity.

60% growth in food needs in 2050

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Al Muhairi, stressed the importance of cooperation to find sustainable solutions for water management, in order to meet food needs that will grow by 60% by 2050, so that the world will then be able to feed about 10 billion people, which will serve the achievement of sustainable development, through… Leading continued growth in one of the most important economic sectors in the world.

She added: “The UAE, with the support of its leadership, believes that developing water management and preserving this vital resource ensures a real and tangible shift in transforming food and agricultural systems into more sustainable systems, and enhancing its contributions to eliminating hunger in the world.” She stressed that the country is keen, through serious and fruitful cooperation with various countries, non-governmental organizations and actors, to activate an expanded discussion about the necessity of disseminating these systems in various parts of the world, during the Conference of the Parties “COP28” scheduled to be launched in the country in “Expo City Dubai.” », from November 30 to December 12.

She stressed the importance of placing the vital water file on the list of priorities, in order to enhance global food security, and to find practical solutions for water management, in a way that serves to maximize its use in agricultural activities and the entire food value chain.

Emirates environment

“Al Yasat”: meadows of seaweed and coral reefs

Al Yasat Marine Reserve includes four islands and their surrounding waters, and is considered one of the important environmental sites due to the availability of sensitive habitats of coral reefs, seaweed, and sandy beaches, in addition to its historical and cultural importance to the UAE.

Al Yasat Marine Reserve is located in the far south of the Arabian Gulf region, which was formed during the Pleistocene geological era, about 20 thousand years ago. The marine area within Al Yasat can be divided into 12 types of important environmental habitats, with the biological components associated with them, and among those habitats are grass meadows. Marine and coral reefs.

A program to introduce students to sustainability practices

Abu Dhabi University has launched an accredited sustainability program entitled “Ready for the Conference of the Parties (COP28): A pioneering role towards a sustainable future.” Registration for it will be available to high school and university students. The program, which is scheduled to be held virtually via the Internet during the period from the fourth to the 28th of November, aims to , to enhance students’ knowledge and provide them with the necessary tools to understand and adopt various aspects of sustainability, including environmentally friendly job opportunities, the “COP28 Climate Summit,” and others. The program will provide the opportunity for students to engage in an interactive educational experience, through which they gain a comprehensive view of the best sustainable practices in various fields. Areas, where the program will focus on the importance of preserving the environment and responsibility towards it, appreciating diversity in society, and emphasizing its essential role in the progress of humanity.