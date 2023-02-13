During the Super Bowl half time show, Rihanna dazzled everyone with her show, also showing off her baby bump

The 57th Super Bowl, the most awaited and followed sporting event in the United States, was played last night at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The half time show saw the big one perform Rihanna, which after 7 years is back on stage. The music star showed up showing a noticeable baby bump. Second pregnancy therefore for ‘Riri’, who only a few months ago became a mother for the first time.

It was early February last year when the world music star announced her first pregnancy. On the magazine People had photos of her published, showing her with a pink duvet open in front, letting out the baby bump.

Hand in hand with her, in the photos, was her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky.

The baby was born the following May, as confirmed by some US newspapers.

A few months later, Rihanna is pregnant again. This time the announcement was even more striking.

Rihanna’s announcement during the Super Bowl

As all sports fans know, one of the biggest sporting events in the world was held last night, the Super Bowl.

After a tiring season, the teams of the Kansas City Chiefs and gods Philly Eaglesto decree the winner of the 2022/2023 NFL championship, the National Football League, in a dry final.

To triumph, at the end of a very balanced game up to the last seconds, with a score of 38 to 35were the Kansas City athletes.

As usual, the attention of spectators in the grandstands and of those who watched the event on TV from all over the world was also focused on thehalf time show.

Every year there is great anticipation for the music artists who entertain the audience in the interval. This year it was Rihanna’s turn, who for about 20 minutes gave pure show on the stage set up in the middle of the field in a few minutes.

One detail has certainly not gone unnoticed, namely the tummy now evident of the pop star. There had been no advances about it. Therefore, the artist has chosen to surprise everyone, revealing in style that in a few months will become a mother for the second time.

on standsto attend the show, too his mate and dad of the upcoming baby, rapper A$AP Rocky as well.