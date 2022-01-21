From today until this Sunday Movistar+ broadcasts the matches of the world series of seven (World Seven Series). Eduardo Téllez, the voice of rugby on Movistar+, with Raúl Benito, they will be in charge of narrating some of the matches with comments from Pablo Fontes. The rest of the meetings will be broadcast in the original version.

The different Movistar+ dials will broadcast both the matches of the Spanish men’s and women’s teams, as well as the rest of the teams such as Australia, South Africa, France, New Zealand, Fiji, Argentina or Japan.

The arrival of the WSS to Spain for the first time in history this season It is a milestone for rugby and Spanish sport. Malaga (January 22-23) and Seville (January 29-30) will host the third and fourth tournaments of the competition.

Today, the women’s team will face Australia at 10:45 and then the men’s team will meet Jamaica at 13:35.