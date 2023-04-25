“The world sees this bitch and doesn’t come to Calabria anymore”: a school invites Sgarbi, but the visit ends badly

A repertoire that Vittorio Sgarbi usually reserves for television guests. instead this time the target of the Undersecretary of Culture was a teacher of the Praia a Mare high school in the province of Cosenza. Invited to the opening day of the exhibition “Protagonists of the time of art”, Sgarbi spared no criticism and insults for a billboard dedicated to the event. “It’s nonsense from a sick mind,” said the art critic, as shown in a video posted on his own TikTok page. “This is rubbish of the potential of technology that sucks”, he reiterated to the teacher who was trying to explain himself: “We show it to the world …” “The world sees this crap and no longer comes to Calabria”, replies Sgarbi.

“But you saw what’s in here, you didn’t even see it”, replied the teacher, inviting him to scan a QR code with information on the initiative. “I don’t want to use the computer”, Sgarbi’s position. “Give me a book, do you have a book?”

The undersecretary then turned his attention to an inscription on the billboard: “The gentle embrace of the sea and the mountains in Calabria”. “Have you studied grammar? It goes with a lowercase g ”, insisted Sgarbi. According to the teacher, capital letters serve to “load the meaning”. “The whole story from Gutenberg onwards, she came along and discovered that polite is written with a capital letter”, repeats the art critic, who then seems to have her say on some paintings. “They suck, this thing here is harmful”.