On the sidelines of the AEEDC Dubai conference and exhibition, the largest in the world specialized in the dental and oral health sector, which starts tomorrow, the World Scientific Dental Union held its nineteenth annual remote meeting, with the participation of 268 members from around the world in dentistry representing more than 133 Foundation, along with representatives of dental universities and colleges from all over the world.

During the annual meeting, the members of the Federation discuss a number of topics related to dentistry, oral health, health care and continuing education programs in order to support scientific research and develop the professional level in the field of dentistry.

The meeting began with the CEO of the World Scientific Dental Association and AEEDC Dubai, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, with a speech in which he welcomed the members and all participants, expressing his gratitude for holding the meeting virtually, which contributes to the growth of the modern dental sector and enhances cooperation and coordination between relevant institutions around the world.

During the meeting, the members of the Federation praised the “Waterfalls” global initiative for continuing medical education, the largest global initiative for continuing education and specialized distance training, which was launched by the UAE government with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. God, which is being implemented under the follow-up and supervision of Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and aimed at training one million doctors and specialists in the health sector from different countries of the world.

The initiative comes within the initiatives of the Department of Behavioral Rewards in the “Ministry of Possibilities” in cooperation with Index Holding, which recently launched the “Waterfalls International Award” dedicated to the first line of defense against the Corona pandemic by honoring 50 medical specialists who made all their efforts to combat the pandemic at the time of its spread, as the meeting encouraged The participating institutions can nominate for the award by visiting the website https://waterfalls.ae

The annual meeting of the union was chaired by the scientific president of the International Scientific Dental Association and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Riyadh Al-Alam University, Professor Abdullah Al-Shammari, with the participation of the members of the Executive Council, the Honorary President of the AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition, Dr. Tariq Khoury, the Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the AEEDC Dubai Conference, Dr. Nasser Al-Malik, and the Executive Director For the Greater New York Dental Forum, Dr. Robert Adwab, Vice Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition, Dr. Muhammad Jaafar Abdeen, President of the Makkah International Dental Conference, Dr. Mashari Al-Otaibi, Vice President and CEO of Index Holding Group, Engineer Anas Al-Madani, also attended the virtual meeting organized by the Foundation Index for Conferences and Exhibitions – A member of Index Holding, a number of eminent personalities, heads of associations, deans of colleges, experts and doctors in the field of dentistry.

The meeting discussed comprehensive ideas related to dentistry, oral health and continuing education programs to draw a plan to support scientific research and develop the professional level in the field of dentistry, in addition to studying ways to enhance cooperation between scientific dental institutions around the world, in addition to developments in the field of dentistry focusing on the objective The common goal is to raise awareness and contribute to better progress and a better future for dentists.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al-Madani said: “Our meeting in the presence of the most prominent international names specialized in oral and dental health confirms the importance of this scientific and specialized platform and enriches the agenda of AEEDC Dubai with more experiences, as this meeting is a prominent occasion for continuing medical education and a source for research related to dentistry. Our goal is to come up with recommendations and decisions that contribute to Raising the level of education through courses and scientific research, in addition to supporting scientific research and developing the professional level in this field.

For his part, the Scientific President of the International Scientific Dental Association, Professor Abdullah Al-Shammari, said: “Through the meeting, we aim to introduce new technologies and experiences to the sector, as discussions cover scientific programs and means of prevention and protection through recent developments that help to understand and improve the techniques of practicing the profession. The annual event is one of the most important specialized forums that offers a scientific program rich in topics that enrich the participants’ knowledge and experiences about the latest science and technology in this sector.”

global platform

For his part, the Honorary President of AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition, Dr. Tariq Khoury, announced the establishment of a global scientific platform that evaluates dental products and grants them the global quality mark of the GSDA, and scientific committees in various continents of the world will study what has been published about the new product. And also doing research if necessary, before agreeing to put the international quality mark on this product. The list of dental products includes both materials used by dentists and also oral health consumables.

Dr. Khoury said: “The scientific committees for accreditation will be selected from different countries of the world, including university professors and experts in the field of dentistry, who work on evaluating the product scientifically and clinically, as well as studying everything that has been published about what has been presented. The accreditation program with the international quality mark works to give confidence to doctors Dental technicians use these materials in their knowledge and that they have been carefully studied and give the public confidence in the use of oral and dental health products.”

It is worth noting that the activities of the 26th Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition “AEDC Dubai” will start tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Dubai World Trade Center, where this global event is expected to attract about 66,000 participants from 155 countries over three days. The event represents the ideal platform for doctors, workers, experts and dental professionals to learn about the latest developments and innovations in the field of oral and dental medicine.



