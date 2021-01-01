As an obligatory tribute to the 1.8 million deaths left by the first global pandemic in a century, traditions were maintained to say goodbye to this dismal 2020, but in empty, almost desolate scenarios. 2021 began to appear from the Pacific islands to America, leaving behind a trail of hope, but also of loneliness. The fireworks in the port of Sydney, one of the first images with which the year starts, took place this time without an audience, they only lasted seven minutes and practically the only ones who were in the streets were policemen. It was an omen of what happened in the rest of the world: closed squares, security forces patrols, curfews, concerts without an audience, family parties by Zoom.

Italy was under a severe curfew, as was France, where the government had deployed 100,000 police officers so that everyone could stay at home after eight at night. In Germany the fireworks that millions of citizens launch each year from the streets in a bacchanal of noise and gunpowder were banned (a measure that all the pets of this country were undoubtedly grateful for). Actress Isabella Rossellini posted a photo on her Instagram social network account that summarizes the feelings of millions of people around the world after a devastating year: a large sign on an Italian street with a star and the traditional Christmas lights in which you can read, “2020 vaffanculo“,” 2020 fuck off. “

One of the personalities who have marked this year for his sincerity and his scientific knowledge, for the direct and blunt way in which he addressed the citizens, launched a similar message, although in a much more solemn tone. In her end-of-year address, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “Never before, despite the uncertainty, have we had so much desire to start a new year.” “We should not forget as a society all those who have lost a loved one without being able to be close to them in their last hours,” he added. “For a few days, hope already has a face,” he said, referring to the vaccination campaign.

In the preparations for the new year, everything was normal and at the same time everything was different. Around the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, workers finished setting up a stage in the middle of the afternoon and prepared the projection of a giant flag of Spain on the headquarters of the Community of Madrid, which could be seen on all television channels that they connected live with the center of Madrid. The last few consumers were rushing to finish their purchases in the only open department stores. Except for the absolute absence of tourists, until then it could be a normal old year. But this time, the square was only filled with silence, nobody heard the 12 chimes live, nor the concert, of a single song, which Nacho Cano gave shortly before New Year’s Eve in tribute to the victims of the pandemic. According to official figures (the real ones are higher), 50,837 people have lost their lives during the pandemic and almost two million have fallen ill.

In China there were some celebrations, especially in Wuhan, where a year ago the first cases jumped without the world imagining the one that was coming. Japan, on the other hand, had decided to cancel its two strongest New Year traditions: the mass visit to the temples to deliver the old amulets and buy the new ones and, above all, the greeting from the balcony of the Imperial Palace of the royal family, one of the few occasions in which it is shown in public. Every January 2, this ceremony brings together thousands of people, who wait for hours to see the emperors for a few minutes.

Times Square, the New York square symbol of the New Year in the United States, was preparing for a different and lonely New Year’s Eve. As pointed out The New York Times In a headline, “Times Square will be full of hope this year, but not people.” Only a few hundred people will be able to attend the famous fall of the ball after a countdown, with invitation, social distance and masks. The majority will be essential workers and healthcare professionals, who were on the front lines during the pandemic. As the New York newspaper stressed, its objective is to verify that, indeed, 2020 is leaving at once.

“What a year from hell we’ve been through,” said Gladys Berejiklian, president of the State of New South Wales, which includes Sydney. Quoted by Reuters, she added: “Hopefully 2021 will be a little easier.” However, despite the fact that vaccinations have already begun in many countries, Spain among them, no one expects that the first months will be better than the disastrous 2020. The debate among experts is no longer on when the third wave will arrive, but on what serious it will be. The incidence in Spain rose this Thursday to 279 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the Ministry of Health reported 148 new deaths. Some communities, like Extremadura, will start the year with new restrictions. More than 11,000 covid-19 patients spent the night in Spanish hospitals, 2,018 of them in ICUs.

“2021 will have a much worse beginning than 2020, but hopefully a much better ending,” virologist Adam Kucharski wrote on his Twitter account, who just when the year began, he had just published an essay entitled The rules of contagion. “Stay safe now that a new year is coming,” he added. The United Kingdom is precisely one of the countries that is experiencing one of the toughest moments of the pandemic, with overflowing hospitals and a runaway incidence of a new, much more contagious strain.

Every year, tens of thousands of comic fans exchange the last cartoons of the strip on these dates Calvin and hobbes, that Bill Watterson drew for a decade and is still considered one of the heights of journalistic comics. That historic page was published on December 25, 1995, now 25 years ago, in hundreds of newspapers around the world and showed Calvin and his tiger in a winter landscape, completely snowy. “It is a magical world, Hobbes, old friend. Let’s explore it! ”Exclaimed the boy. It has never been so true as in the sad celebrations of this dire and endless 2020 that is finally over.

