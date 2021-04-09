Everybody is looking for Ketchup and the lovers of the famous tomato sauce you may notice its shortage in French fries, dogs or hamburgers. Some people like this condiment even in soup and US restaurants suffer from this new and unusual shortage caused by the coronavirus. A new invisible victim who leaves the pandemic and who makes the price of the famous juice has risen by 13% since January 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal. Not long ago in the restaurant you asked for up to ten packets of ‘ketchup’ at the counter and they gave it to you without question. Well now the establishments have quite limited the number of packages due to the high demand.

As developed in the report of the American newspaper, the managers of the establishments use versions of different brands – although this may seem a sacrilege to the most admirers of ‘ketchup’ -, pouring the sauce in bulk into individualized glasses for online orders and going to several supermarkets to find solutions. Fast food giants are ordering packages from secondary suppliers. A clear example is Long John Silver LLC, a chain of almost 700 establishments. McDonalds and Burger King could be next.

Tomato spread is the most widely consumed table sauce in US restaurants, with around 300,000 tons sold last year to the catering sector, according to research firm Euromonitor.

The pandemic has considerably increased the sale of food at home and, in addition, health protocols force sauces to be distributed in single-dose rations even to customers who consume the products on the premises. As a result of this, missing plastic sachets for ketchup. The industry leader – Kraft Heinz owns almost 70% of the US retail market for this sauce and works directly with the world’s most famous fast food companies – has reported that it will increase its production this year by 25% to manufacture 12,000 million envelopes. However, until then, American restaurants cannot guarantee that the food consumed by their customers can be spread with this tasty concoction.