For more than two decades, the Argentine basketball team has raised high expectations wherever it goes. The years passed, the players passed and, although there was a logical bump when the members of the Golden Generation left the team, many of them continued and helped the renewal continue to be accompanied by results. So much so that, with Luis Scola at the helm, the team surprised the planet in 2019 and won the world runner-up.

That silver medal served this group to transcend as much as Manu Ginobili, Andrés Chapu Nocioni and company had done at the time, and now the general public is much more familiar with the Facundo Campazzo, Nicolás Laprovittola, Patricio Garino and other firms .

Along this path, the team will continue to compete and as it happened in November, it will play on Sunday 21 and Monday 22 February, in Cali (Colombia) the second qualifying window to the Americup, again in a “bubble” format (previously they respected the localities).

The first of those duels will be against Chile, at 10:10 p.m. in Argentina, while the second will be a day later against Colombia (at 10:10 p.m. in our country).

Argentina leads Group A along with Venezuela, both with 3 wins and 1 loss. The first three in the zone will advance round.

Gabriel Piccato, Sergio Hernández’s former assistant who took over the team since Sheep He left to direct in Zaragoza in Spain (but will return for the Tokyo Olympic Games) decided the fifteen names that will play representing the world runner-up team:

The announcement of the Argentine basketball team for the FIBA ​​window of February 2021 of the Americup qualification.

Bases: José Vildoza (25 years old, 1.90m, San Lorenzo), Franco Baralle (21 years old, 1.80m, Quimsa), Fernando Zurbriggen (23 years old, 1.89m, Works), Marco Giordano (20 years old, 1.82m, Regattas Corrientes).

Escorts: Leonel Schattmann (33 years old, 1.94m, Boca Juniors), Matías Solanas (22 years old, 1.93m, San Martín de Corrientes) Iván Gramajo (25 years old, 1.93m, Quimsa), Máximo Fjellerup (23 years old, 1, 94m, San Lorenzo).

Eaves: Leonardo Lema (22 years old, 2.00m, Atenas de Córdoba), Fausto Ruesga (20 years old, 1.98m, Bahía Basket), Martín Fernández (23 years old, 1.94m, Regatas Corrientes).

Pivot Wing: Federico Aguerre (32 years old, 2.04m, Boca), Javier Saiz (26 years old, 2.06m, San Martín de Corrientes).

Pivots: Tayavek Gallizzi (28 years old, 2.05m, Regatas Corrientes), Lautaro Berra (23 years old, 2.07m, Obras Basket).