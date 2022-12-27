There are only five days left for the start of 2023 and for Paolo Guerreroan experienced Peruvian forward, is 39 years old, but far from trying to retire from professional activity, “9” is looking for new horizons with the aim of continuing to break nets.
Currently free since Avaí lost the category in the Brasileirao, with little participation from him, and with the always drinkable option of disembarking in Alianza Lima in his country, although currently the club does not want forwards, the goalscorer’s environment has offered it to Velez Sarsfieldfrom Argentina.
According to the journalist Agustín Sileo, a member of the Vélez 670 program, the Peruvian team’s all-time top scorer, with 41 conquests, wants to play for Liniers and that is why his representation contacted the “Fortineros” leaders to let them know of his situation.
In Vélez they must analyze Guerrero’s injurieswhich clearly played against him in recent years: between 2020 and 2022 he suffered a torn cruciate ligament and from that problem he suffered a series of knee problems, so he is still not 100%. What will happen?
