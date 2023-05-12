The data was supplied by two well-known non-governmental organizations based in Geneva, Switzerland. Displacement due to violence and conflict represents three times the number registered on average in the last decade. The Russian invasion of Ukraine boosted the data in several respects.

A negative record for humanity. The number of internally displaced persons for dissimilar reasons such as natural disasters, wars, and the food situation, amounted to 71.1 million people worldwide, according to data collected in 2022.

The amount was made known by the annual report of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the Internal Displacement Observatory (IDMC). Two renowned non-governmental organizations based in Geneva, Switzerland.

The IDMC stressed that the total number represents an increase of 20 percent compared to that recorded in 2021. The organization also pointed to a group of nations in which almost three-quarters of those affected are concentrated, including Ukraine , Syria and Sudan, hit by armed clashes.

In the case of Sudan, the United Nations migration agency estimated the displacement that has taken place due to clashes between the Army and paramilitary forces known as the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) in recent weeks at around 700,000 people. .

Russian invasion of Ukraine boosts the number of displaced people

At the end of last year, some 17 million people were forced to move because of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, according to the Reuters news agency. This data raised the sum of citizens who mobilized for violence to more than 62 million.

However, in other data, Syria exhibits some 6.9 million since the beginning of the civil war that that country has been experiencing for more than 10 years. Colombia shows some 4.7 million due to the internal situation it is experiencing as a consequence of the actions of the guerrillas and armed groups, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo has some 5.6 million.

The Russo-Ukrainian conflict also aggravated the world food situation. According to the general secretary of the NRC, Jan Egeland, “fueled a global food security crisis that has hit internally displaced people the hardest, a perfect storm that has undermined years of progress in reducing hunger and malnutrition”.

In this sense, Egeland, who also served as a United Nations humanitarian official, pointed out that “conflicts and disasters have combined in the past year to exacerbate people’s pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, causing displacement on a scale never seen before”.

Climatic disasters increase number of displacements

The report details that at least 8.7 million people mobilized for natural issues. The data shows that at least 12,000 were counted due to heat waves, 2.2 million due to droughts, while some 366,000 were mobilized due to fires.

In this same line, the climatic phenomenon “La Niña” was identified as one of the fundamental factors that cause several of these effects. This is the process of cooling the waters of the Pacific that generates both droughts and floods.

The nations in the focus of this aspect linked to meteorological phenomena are, among others, Afghanistan, with more than two million reports, Pakistan, with more than one million, Ethiopia, with more than 700,000, and the United States, with around 543 thousand people.

China, the Philippines, Nigeria and South Sudan also appear on the list. The NRC secretary general described the events that drove these figures in 2022 as a “perfect storm”, between wars and natural issues.

Internal displacement is a term that refers to people who, due to force majeure, move within their own borders in search of better living conditions. The report presented this year by non-governmental organizations did not take into account those who left their countries.

With Reuters, AP and EFE