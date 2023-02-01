Drop everything you’re doing. There is a new world record for the longest drift on ice measured by Guinness World Records. Not by a pepped-up rally car or an M3 that was plucked straight from the Nordschleife. No, an all-wheel drive electric SUV takes the record. Congratulations on the world record drifting on ice, Skoda Enyaq RS iV!

During the record run, journalist Richard Meaden was behind the wheel. The record was broken on a frozen lake in Sweden. In the end, Meaden drifted 7,351 kilometers. With that, the Enyaq takes the record for longest continuous drift and the same record in the electric car category. Yes, there are categories in drifting on ice.

Skoda has put a lot of time into this record attempt. The Enyaq RS iV stood on the frozen lake for five days with only five hours of daylight and sub-zero temperatures. Skoda needed those days to test which tires would be best for the extended drift. In the end, Michelins were chosen with 600 studs of 5 millimeters on the front tires and 300 studs of 2 millimeters on the rear tires.

Specifications of the Skoda Enyaq RS iV

The power of the two electric motors together is 300 hp and 460 Nm and goes to all four wheels. The Enyaq RS iV sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, on asphalt of course. The top speed is 180 km/h. In the Netherlands you can order the sporty Enyaq Coupé from 66,190 euros, in Belgium it costs 150 euros less. Watch the Enyaq break the world ice drift record below.