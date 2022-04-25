From Russia, through Europe, Asia, Africa and America, political leaders congratulated Emmanuel Macron, after being re-elected with more than 58% of the votes. While the European Union (EU) predicts support for community policies over the next five years, in France its rivals warn that they will fight in the legislative elections in June. A victory for the ruling Republic on the Move party is vital to maneuver the opposition and implement its policies, but this scenario is looking increasingly complex.

The “third round” begins. Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to be re-elected in two decades. Now the gaze is set on the legislative elections next June.

The day after the second round of elections that stopped the extreme right of the Executive for the second time, is marked by international expectations for five more years in the Presidency of France of a pro-European leader and the challenges in internal politics.

Johnson: “France is one of our closest allies”

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom agreed with a message similar in tone to that of the United States Government.

“France is one of our closest and most important allies. I hope to continue working together on the issues that matter most to our two countries and to the world,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after congratulating Macron.

Biden: “France is our oldest ally”

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation, including in supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and fighting climate change,” said US President Joe Biden.

“Macron’s victory is also a victory for Germany”

Germany is a key partner for Paris in the European Union and his message of satisfaction from his Government was not long in coming.

This Monday, April 25, the German press welcomed Macron’s re-election.

The center-right newspaper ‘Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung’ highlighted: “Macron’s victory is also a victory for Germany”, indicating that it is impossible to advance in Europe without the support of the French Government, especially in the midst of the crisis over the war in Ukraine .

“Congratulations, dear President Emmanuel Macron (…) Your voters today sent a strong signal in favor of Europe. I hope we continue to collaborate!” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote hours earlier.

India hopes to “deepen strategic partnership” with France

Also in Asia, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressed that he welcomes the victory of the French president.

“Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as President of France. I look forward to continuing to work together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership,” Modi posted on his Twitter account.

Xi Jinping: “I want to continue working with Macron”

China, increasingly aligned with Russia, also sent a message after confirming another five years of Macron in the French Executive.

“I wish to continue working with President Macron to defend (…) since the establishment of our diplomatic relations, the principles of independence, mutual understanding, foresight and mutual benefit,” said President Xi Jinping, in a note quoted by the chain CCTV state news.

Vladimir Putin congratulates Macron on his re-election

Despite tensions between the West and Moscow over the war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the electoral victory of Emmanuel Macron.

“I sincerely wish you success in your work as a statesman, as well as good health and well-being,” Putin said in a brief statement issued by the Russian Presidency.

Diplomatic courtesy comes in times of war. Macron has pushed direct diplomatic efforts with Putin to try to deter an end to the conflict.

The ruling party promises to address “democratic discontent”

Members of the current government say they will address the French “fractures”, the “message of anger” and the “democratic discontent” expressed by millions of voters during a second round marked by a record 28% abstention rate.

“Our duty, our absolute responsibility, is also to respond to these millions of our compatriots who are concerned (…) It does not mean that we cannot do something,” said the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.









The spokesman for the outgoing government, Gabriel Attal, reacted by pointing out that the Executive is determined to “invent a new method that allows the French to be involved more widely and directly in the decisions that are made.”

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said Macron “is perfectly aware that it is necessary to appease and unite people in the country.”

Her words come at a time when her name is circulating for the post of prime minister. Jean Castex, who currently holds the position, declared last Tuesday that he will present his resignation so that “a new stage” opens.

The opposition challenges Macron for the June legislative elections

The battle for the legislative elections in France, considered “the third round”, after the re-election of Macron in the second round, began this Monday, April 25.

Most former candidates and their respective parties pledged to “join” forces and meet the expectations of their supporters.

The political movements led by France Insumisa, from the left, and the National Rally, from the far-right Marine Le Pen, who challenged Macron in the second round, announced that they are preparing to fight in the legislative elections on June 12 and 19.









On the far left, France Insumisa, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, third in the first round of the presidential election with almost 22% of the vote, called for Macron to be “defeated” in the next election.

“On June 12 and 19, another world is always possible with the legislative elections. They can prove it by electing a majority of rebel parliamentarians and electing me as prime minister”, was Mélenchon’s call after knowing the presidential results.

For his part, former candidate Eric Zemmour called for the “union of the rights” in the elections to be held in less than two months.

Marine Le Pen warned that she will follow her political commitments. “We are the real opposition,” she said.









If he does not obtain a legislative majority, the ruling Republic on the Move party would see the approval of his measures blocked, including the controversial project to increase the retirement age from 62 to 65, among others. The government would be forced to maneuver with new alliances in Parliament.

