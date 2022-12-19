Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

With the exception of the French newspaper L’Equipe, which sent a clear message to the players of the national team, led by Mbappe, to “raise your heads”, the legendary Lionel Messi was the “cover star” of international newspapers without exception, and everyone competed in celebrating Argentina’s victory represented by the “icon”, which is perhaps What has not happened before after the end of any previous edition of the World Cup.

Competitors raced before the neutrals and even those who received the shocks of exclusion, as well as representatives of the “old continent”, which received the “Latin blow”, so that the Gold Cup returned to the South American continent after an absence of 20 years, and with the image of Leo feeling the cup with great happiness, the Brazilian Folha de São Paulo wrote that Messi He won the cup and the cup won with Messi, while her compatriot Odia, as well as the Estado de São Paulo, described the world championship as the “Messi Cup.” Brazilian star Neymar did not hesitate to congratulate his friend Leo through his official account on Twitter, which was what the “phenomenon” Ronaldo also did and added to it by saying “This boy” set aside competition and intolerance after we found Brazilians and millions of fans from different countries cheering on “the flea” and celebrating his title victory, describing the coronation as a “farewell gift” for a genius star!

And in the Spanish newspapers, especially the Catalan ones, the words were so brilliant that Mundo Deportivo announced them explicitly with one headline, “Messi … the best in history.” AS and Marca agreed that Leo had “albicelesti” soared into the sky, while El Dia wrote that Leo is “ King of the World”, while El Periodico described him as “the immortal player”, and the matter was no different in the English press, as The Independent said that this is “Messi’s time”, stressing that he is the best of all time and deserved the greatest award in the most wonderful World Cup final in history, and the Telegraph increased in praising that he “The Magician Miracle”, then “The Times” and i-Sport returned to confirm that he is the greatest footballer ever known, while Metro wrote that “hysteria” struck the entire world because of the Argentine legend, and Star Sport said that the “tango dancer” deserved the most expensive award. In history, while the Daily Mail talked about the “euphoria” that now flows through the veins of the “little maestro”.

The Italian “Totosport” described Leo as a “football lover” and its most prominent lover, while “Corriere dello Sport” wrote that Maradona reappeared in Doha in the image of the legendary Messi, who achieved his greatest football achievements, and the Dutch Sportfield described him as the most complete and accomplished player. Throughout history, the cover of the Saudi Al-Riyadh newspaper bore a picture of Messi wearing the Arab robe under the title “Sheikh of the World Cup.” Within the issue, it said that he was “the heir to the throne” after he fulfilled his promise, avenged Maradona, and restored Argentine pride.

In Argentina, Ole newspaper believes that its cover and reports have become historic after it covered and followed the victory of the “Tango” and the recovery of the cup and the harvest of the “third star” after a long absence, and it said that Messi will live a “new life” now after this great achievement, and of course Ole and her book saw that Leo is The best player in the history of football, and Clarin newspaper thanked the legendary after all he did for the national team in that tournament, while La Win put a group photo of the Argentine players with the headline “Yes…we are world champions!”