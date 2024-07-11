The world’s population will stop growing during this century. This year, around 8.2 billion people live on the planet, a figure that will continue to increase until the 1980s, when it will reach around 10.3 billion. This is according to population projections published Thursday by the United Nations. At that time, the peak is expected to be reached, and from there, humanity will begin to decline until it reaches around 10.2 billion people in 2100. That is around 700 million fewer than was estimated a decade ago. So the rate of growth is slower than previously expected. One of the factors that explain this is the fall in fertility in some large countries, such as China. Globally, women are having an average of 2.25 children, compared with 3.31 in 1990. One less. And almost a fifth of countries have an “ultra-low” fertility rate, i.e. below 1.4 children per woman. Spain is one of them (with 1.22 in 2024, according to projections).

The report uses a broad database, from 1950 to 2023, and then, using the same formula for the entire world, projects how the main demographic trends will evolve, including births, deaths and immigration. So there are no absolute certainties here. But, despite the uncertainty that may exist, what is certain is that the chances of the peak being reached this century are “very high”, at 80% compared to the 30% estimated a decade ago.

“In some countries, the birth rate is now even lower than previously projected, and we are also seeing slightly faster declines in some high-fertility regions. The peak [de población] “Earlier and lower levels are a hopeful sign,” said Li Jinhua, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, according to a statement. “This could mean a reduction in environmental pressures from human impacts due to lower aggregate consumption.”

Clare Menozzi, Head of Demographic Analysis in the Population Division of the same department, explains that “the rapid growth that began globally in the middle of the last century – although in many European countries it began earlier – is coming to an end.” “We have gone from large families where people died very young to small ones where people live for many years. So this is intrinsically linked to urbanisation, economic and social development, access to health, women’s rights,” she points out. “For us it is key that these trends are not seen as something negative. They go hand in hand with development.”

Thus, while the global fertility rate was around five children per woman in the 1950s and 1960s, in the 1950s it is expected to fall to 2.1, a figure known as the replacement rate (i.e. the number of children that should be born to maintain the population size, without taking immigration into account). Today, more than half of the countries and areas analysed by the UN are in this situation.

By the late 1970s, however, there will be more people aged 65 and over than those under 18. And by the middle of the next decade, those aged 80 and over are expected to outnumber infants aged up to one year. As things stand, the global median age continues to rise: from around 20 in the 1950s and 1960s, it is expected to reach 38 in the 1960s.

In this context, life expectancy will continue to rise. If in 2024 it is expected to be 73.3 years, which represents an increase of 8.4 years since 1995, the reductions in mortality will result in a 30-year mortality rate of 77.4. By the end of the 1950s, more than half of all deaths worldwide will occur among people aged 80 or older. In 1995, this figure was 17%.

The UN report divides countries into three groups: those that will have reached their peak population in 2024, those that will do so between 2025 and 2054, and those that will do so later. The first group includes 63 countries and areas, including China, Germany, Japan, Russia and Spain. They represent 28% of the world’s population. Over the next 30 years, their size is expected to decrease by 14%.

As regards Spain, the figures projected by the UN for 2024 are somewhat lower than those published by the National Institute of Statistics (this year there are around 48.6 million inhabitants and the UN estimates 47.9 million). In percentage terms, the difference is not large, and it is common for slight differences to occur between the projections and the figures for the different countries due, among other reasons, to the fact that the United Nations also draws on Eurostat, and also uses the same formula for the whole world in its projections.

Where there is a more substantial difference is that the UN is less optimistic than the INE regarding the arrival of migrants to the country in the coming years. According to its projections, Spain will reach its peak population in 2024, and from there it will decrease, to 44.1 million inhabitants in 2054, and 32.1 million in 2100. The number of children per woman, however, will recover slightly, from 1.22 projected for 2024 to 1.38 within 30 years.

In this scenario, immigration is “fundamental,” Menozzi says. It will be the main driver of population growth in 52 countries and areas until 2054, and in 62 until 2100, including Australia, Canada and the United States.

In the second group, which will reach its peak between 2025 and 2054, there are 48 countries and areas, representing 10% of the population in 2024. These include, for example, Iran, Turkey, Vietnam and Brazil. According to Menozzi, four out of 10 of them are from Latin America and the Caribbean. Helena Cruz Castanheira, a demographer in the Population Division of the Latin American and Caribbean Demographic Center, explains that “the transition [demográfica] in the region has been much faster [que la registrada en otras áreas, como por ejemplo, Europa]The region will continue to grow, despite having a global fertility rate below the replacement rate (1.8), and it will begin to decline in the 1950s.

Why does a country grow if there are few children per woman? The structure of the population is very important, as the UN stresses. If there are many women of childbearing age, even if they have few, purely due to population structure, the number of inhabitants of the country will continue to increase. In fact, the organization estimates that by 2054 this will be the cause of 79% of population growth.

The third group, which will continue to grow after 2054, is made up of 126 countries and areas, including India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan and the United States. They will grow by 38% until 2054. Of these, Menozzi explains, there are 73 that are not expected to reach peak population this century.

The report clearly reflects a great deal of heterogeneity across countries. While more than half have a fertility rate below replacement level, more than one in 10 have rates above four children per woman, the majority in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We must prepare for changes,” says Menozzi. By making progress in gender equality; making it possible for countries where people would like to have more children than they have to do so; improving health systems and the education of young people, especially girls, and increasing the age of marriage and the age of first child in countries where there is a high prevalence of underage mothers. But the expert stresses: “Every change in the population can be seen as an opportunity.”