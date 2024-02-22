The Anti-Narcotics Conference, one of the World Police Summits in Dubai, hosted by the Dubai Police General Command, during the period from 5 to 7 March at the Dubai World Trade Center, discusses the general global landscape of drug control and related crimes, strategies to combat illicit use, and how to The optimal response to the changing patterns of smuggling and their impact on youth and society.

His Excellency Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of the General Department of Drug Control at Dubai Police, said that the World Police Summit is an opportunity for police, security and law enforcement agencies to discuss the general global scene for combating drugs and crimes related to them, and an effective tool for meeting minds, experts and specialists and presenting opinions, practices and experiences in This field. It is also an important space to emphasize the importance of strengthening international cooperation and its role in reducing drug smuggling, and a way to recognize the importance of integrating roles between society, the police, and institutions concerned with protecting young people from drug abuse and addiction..

He stressed that the Anti-Narcotics Conference is one of the most prominent events organized by the Dubai Police General Command at the World Police Summit, and through it, it works to unify international efforts to find solutions and reasons for combating and preventing drugs, and to work to search for the best ways, means and programs to confront them by monitoring their developments. The current situation and work to anticipate its future, and build a joint and comprehensive system to deal with this phenomenon from its various legislative, field, health, security, social and psychological dimensions, and come up with recommendations capable of making a difference in the field of combating drug crimes..

He noted that the international conference is part of Dubai Police’s efforts to work to sustain knowledge and expand the circle of participation in building and formulating it in order to establish a scientific methodology based on experience, competence and realistic practice to combat drugs at all preventive, awareness-raising and field levels, and it also comes in parallel with its prominent role as an effective international partner. In the fight against transcontinental drugs, Dubai Police was able in the last four years to achieve qualitative achievements in the fight against drugs, including passing 1,025 international pieces of information related to drug control to 131 countries around the world, and contributed to the arrest of 251 accused and drug traffickers at the international level. It also resulted in Its information that it passed internationally about the seizure of 17 tons and 164 kg. It also participated and contributed to the arrest of the accused with its international partners in a number of joint international operations, most notably Operation “Sugar Cane,” in which 22 tons were seized, and Operation “Storm,” in which 86 million and 20 thousand were seized. Captagon tablet, weighing 13 tons and 763 thousand and 200 kg, with a market value estimated at 3 billion 870 million and 900 thousand dirhams..

Regarding the conference agenda, Brigadier General Khaled bin Muwaiza, Deputy Director of the General Administration for Narcotics Control, said: The conference includes a strategic session entitled “The United Nations Strategy to Confront the Technical Use in the Illicit Trading of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances,” and a forward-looking session entitled “Electronic Marketing…New Horizons for Smuggling.” Drugs,” and raises several topics, including: “International cooperation and its role in reducing drug smuggling,” “The role of international organizations and care and community service institutions in protecting young people from drug abuse,” and “Best international practices and experiences in the field of international cooperation to combat drugs.” Treatment of addiction and substance abuse in the Republic of Egypt.

Brigadier General Bin Muwaiza pointed out that the conference will constitute an enrichment platform for the target groups, including decision-makers in drug control agencies and their employees, as well as those working in research educational institutions, in the health and treatment fields specialized in abuse, addiction and rehabilitation, in the judicial and legislative field, the customs sector, and civil society institutions. For public benefit, university students and upper grades of school education students.

For his part, Colonel Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Mamari, Director of the International Hemaya Center in the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, said that the conference will include 4 specialized workshops, which are “Achieving public health and safety in managing drug addicts who commit crimes,” and “The role of officers and institutions.” “The School District in Facing the Challenges of Students in Educational Environments,” and “The Drug Observatory… “A Promising Application in International Cooperation to Predict Drugs,” “Presenting the Experience of the National Rehabilitation Center in Family Education and Social Support within the Relapse Prevention Program.”

Colonel Al-Maamari added that the conference is accompanied by an exhibition in which the institutions and companies concerned present their products, efforts and activities related to various security issues, and the best solutions and innovations presented in this field..