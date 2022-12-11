In the current reggaeton party there is a favorite boy. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio worked until recently in a supermarket and now he parades the world’s perreo artists through a beach scene and little palm trees like someone who invites a friend to play at home for a while. In the concert this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, more singers have performed in three hours than in a small festival. Sech, Jowell&Randy, Ñengo Flow, Rauw Alejandro, Arcángel, Buscabulla and Bomba Estéreo have come from Panama, Puerto Rico, Colombia, just to get on stage with him. They have come by and asked for “a cheer for Benito”, they have thanked him for daring, they have wished Merry Christmas. No one hides anymore: there is a child with whom everyone wants to sing.

The hottest tour in the world, which is what Bad Bunny has called his 12-month American tour blowing up stages and earning, at least in the United States, up to 11 million dollars per concert, has ended in Mexico. That’s how he chose it Bad bunnywho knows, as he said today, that Mexican fans are the best in the world. The issue started badly in the capital, where he had two dates with all tickets sold for more than 80,000 people each day.

On Friday, the access started late and became more complicated as the hours passed. Controllers discarded hundreds of tickets under the pretext that they were fake, cloned or the person had already entered the venue. Some were sent to the ticket offices to try to solve the problem without success, others had the document directly torn off. The conflicts accumulated at the gates of the stadium and the Azteca decided to close the accesses and leave hundreds of people, who were still in line, outside the concert. TicketMaster, which distributes the tickets, ignored the problem until dawn, when it assured that it was going to refund the amount of the “legitimate” tickets, without clarifying how it is possible, if they have a monopoly, that there would be an “unprecedented number of fake tickets. By then, all the social networks were already asking for his head, some deputies demanded a public appearance and the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office had launched an investigation.

But none of that has been seen this Saturday and if Bad Bunny did not say anything then, he has not said it today either. He has not released messages the evangelizer of reggaeton. He, who tried to reverse the macho reggaeton canon by putting on a skirt and who put a documentary against the privatization of his land, Puerto Rico, into a song, has not made speeches tonight. The 28-year-old singer has said, above all, two words: thank you and perreo.

But there are other things, improbable at first glance, that the artist has done in his impressive Show of lights, fires and dancers. It has been mounted on a palm tree that floated 10 meters above the public, has gotten thousands of Mexicans to chant the Japanese of Yonaguni and has honored Juan Gabriel with don’t cling. In addition, she has sung everything: almost 40 songs without ruffling his braids. That’s not counting the ones he’s let his friends sing. Sech, Rauw Alejandro and Arcangel have almost had their own recital within theirs. He is generous Rabbit. His concert has been a mirror of his last album: a recognition of all the artists who have embraced him along the way and to whom he now lends a hand from the top of the most listened to artist in the world.

Today was the finale, the closure of two years in which he has released four albums, the definitive celebration of a music that “was born of giant pride”: “Proud to be where I am from, to be Latino, to sing in Spanish and to take my culture to the whole world”. He has said to later chant: now everyone wants to be Latino, they lack seasoning. After tonight, Bad Bunny has announced that he is going to take all of 2023 off, for himself and his health. “I hope I don’t have to say damn new year,” he said on stage at the Azteca, the one for which he was “ready” to fill one day, but not two: “That really surprised me”, the ship that has become “the party America’s most bastard.”

