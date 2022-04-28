The panic at the growth of the extreme right in Europe -and the world-, especially in France, as we have seen these days, is the germ of ‘The world of yesterday’, a political drama of French nationality that connects with the present , steeped in pessimism, to the point of causing chills with some sequences. The president of the neighboring country finds herself against a rock and a hard place just when she intends to abandon her career, already tired, more than willing to hand over the baton to her successor, handpicked. Before the upcoming elections, she must face an unforeseen scandal that puts the designated heir in the pillory.

The blunder is of such magnitude that the elections, to be held imminently, may unceremoniously give victory to the neo-fascist candidate. A severe setback, just around the corner, that can be avoided against the clock, in just three days, very little time to stop a jug of cold water that can forever affect the country’s history. Various strategies are on the table to avert the fiasco in record time, but landing on your feet is not easy. Not easy.

The French filmmaker Diastème (‘French blood’), who thus signs his films -in Spanish diastema is the striking gap between the teeth, preferably the palettes, that certain individuals wear-, is responsible for the direction and the script, starting from a autobiographical book by Austrian writer and activist Stefan Zweig (‘Yesterday’s World: Memoirs of a European’). For the elaboration of the script, the director and screenwriter had the collaboration of renowned investigative journalists, scholars in the field, such as Fabrice Lhomme or Gérard Davet.

An image from ‘The World of Yesterday’.



The film explores the terror of the expansion of the extreme right in France, a virus that seems to have no limit when it comes to infecting voters. ‘The World of Yesterday’, a reflection of the political lack of control that surrounds us, has a well-prepared main cast: Léa Drucker (‘Shared Custody’), Denis Podalydès (‘The Loves of Anaïs’), Alban Lenoir (‘The Lost Bullet ‘) and Benjamin Biolay (‘The Appearances’).

‘The world of yesterday’ portrays the decline of power, what human beings crave. The possible tragic destiny of a country is in the hands of a small group of politicians and advisers who must cover up something dark so that something supposedly doesn’t overshadow them but, raising a curious moral debate. Ethics in the trigger. The dialogues and the leading performances support well a political film that visits the billboard at the ideal time to reflect on the political events that dominate the big media.