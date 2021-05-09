Trail / adventure type motorcycles are the great protagonists of the moment. Few are the motorcycle manufacturers that do not have a trail in their catalog. Not in vain are they the favorite motorcycles of the ‘Baby Boom’ generation, the largest demographic mass in Spain in history. And in this scenario is born Adventure experience to postulate itself as the national reference event in the world trail / adventure structured as two macro days of tests coordinated by the brands themselves and where motorcycle manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, aftermarket firms, rental agencies and travels; in short, everyone who gives life to this segment.

The appointment will be on June 19 and 20 at the Rocco’s Ranch facilities, next to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located just 20 minutes from Barcelona, ​​in a space of 120,000 m2 where the commercial area will be installed on the oval circuit dirt track, as well as the areas where different activities are going to be carried out, always adjusting to the regulations on capacity provided to guarantee the safety of exhibitors and visitors.

In addition to the exhibition space and product tests, the visitor will be able to enjoy with his motorcycle the tracks of an on-road itinerary of 25 kilometers and another of off-road of another 15 kilometers as well as a space for lectures and a series of activities like the Erg Chebbi (sand tongue) and a trail initiation area. Special mention should be made of the Adventure Experience Tour, a 250-kilometer route to follow with a roadbook with a beginning and end at Rocco’s Ranch upon registration, which includes the welcome pack with the route meter and other details.