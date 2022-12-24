As the global economy began to recover from the effects of the Corona virus, the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine to cast a shadow over the global economy, which still suffered from stagnation and inflation.

Crisis year

Ryan Lemond, co-founder and CEO of New Vision Wealth Management, told Sky News Arabia:

Between 2020 and 2022, the global economy witnessed crises and events that negatively affected it.

Central banks were late in dealing with inflation, which will continue and go through its normal stages.

Interest rates will reach 5.5 in America, and the US Federal Reserve will cut its budget.

The assets that managed to survive in 2022 are private investments and cash.

The US dollar has also been a safe haven for investors.

GCC equity markets, private investments and commodities will be successful assets in 2023.

Food security

Rania Al-Mashat, Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation, told Sky News Arabia: