The European Wrestling Championships, which started on the 12th, ended in Bucharest on February 18. Competitions were held among freestyle wrestlers and classics. Russian athletes at the continental championship in the capital of Romania won three gold medals and took fourth place in the total number of awards . And this despite the fact that the main freestyle star Abdulrashid Sadulayev, having received a visa, was not allowed through customs and flew back to Moscow without taking part in the championship.

Russian derbies

At the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, 90 quotas for participation in the 2024 Olympic Games were distributed. Five quotas were played in each of the 18 Olympic weight categories. Another portion will be played at continental qualifying tournaments. The European qualifying tournament will take place on April 5-7 in Baku. So the European Championship can be considered a test of strength before qualification for those who have not yet earned tickets to Paris, and a stage of preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games for those who have tickets. Countries participating in the European Championships will gain the right to participate in the European Olympic qualifying tournament in the capital of Azerbaijan.

It is gratifying that our team also received many Olympic licenses, although even under a neutral flag many of our leaders were not able to reach the capital of Romania. It’s especially insulting for the two-time Olympic champion, five-time world champion Abdulrashid Sadulayev. The titled athlete received a Schengen visa in Spain, but the Romanian border service expressed doubts about its authenticity and did not allow Sadulayev into the country.

— This is complete chaos,” Dmitry Svishchev, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, told Izvestia. — He was given a Schengen visa but was not allowed into a country within the Schengen zone. I think that our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our ambassador should now plunge into this unpleasant situation . They had to let him in if he had an invitation from the organizers. This is unsightly behavior that needs to be corrected. I don't see any other reasons other than political ones. What could be the reason for not admitting our athlete who has a visa? Doubt the authenticity of your visa? It is unlikely that our famous wrestler will deal with left-wing visas. I doubt this and am sure that this is not so.

In addition to Sadulayev, several other team leaders were unable to obtain visas to Romania: David Baev, Artur Nayfonov, Zaur Uguev and Kurban Shiraev. Wherein Russian wrestlers still managed to take away as many as five medals from Bucharest, including two gold ones.

In the category up to 61 kg, first place was taken by Abasgadzhi Magomedov, who in the final defeated former Russian Zelimkhan Abakarov, now representing Albania (7-4). Magomedov began his journey through the tournament bracket with a victory over the Swiss Niels Leutert (10-0), then beat the Azerbaijani Nuraddin Novruzov (10-0), and in the semi-finals forced the Bulgarian Georgi Vangelov to surrender with a score of 2-0.

In the weight category up to 65 kg, Russian Gadzhimurad Rashidov took the silver medal. Gadzhimurad beat the German Andre Clarke (6-0), the Armenian Vazgen Tevanyan (5-4) and the Georgian Goderdzi Dzebisashvili (12-1), but in the final he lost to the representative of Albania Islam Dudayev, who previously played for Russia (1-2).

In the category up to 74 kg, Imam Ganishova managed to take bronze. He started his journey in the first round, where he defeated Malik Amine from San Marino (12-0). Then Ganishov lost to the Turk Soner Demirtas (2-3), but in the consolation bracket he defeated the Georgian Giorgi Gogriciani (10-1) and Murad Kuramagomedov representing Hungary (4-1). Gold in this weight was won by another native of Russia, Taimuraz Salkazanov, who competed under the flag of Slovakia.

The Dagestan final was in the category up to 79 kg: Russian Akhmed Usmanov met with the representative of Belarus Magomedhabib Kadimagomedov and won with a score of 9-6. Before meeting with the wrestler, who often trains at the school named after Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Usmanov defeated Moldavian Evgeniy Mikhalchan (7-0), Greek Georgios Kugiumtsidis (7-4) and Georgian Avtandil Kenchadze (3-0).

Another medal was won for Russia by Magomed Kurbanov, who became a bronze medalist in the category up to 92 kg. Kurbanov defeated the Azerbaijani Osman Nurmagomedov (5-1) and the Armenian Prince Iboyan (9-0), after which he lost to the Russian wrestler Boris Makoev representing Slovakia (1-2). In the fight for bronze, Kurbanov went up against Ukrainian Denis Sakhaluk and, with a score of 8-0, knocked his opponent to the ground.

Lots of podiums

On February 13 and 14, all the winners in Greco-Roman wrestling were determined; Russian athletes won seven medals under a neutral flag: one gold, three silver and three bronze . In the heavyweight division, gold was taken by Russian heavyweight, two-time Olympic medalist Sergei Semenov, who defeated Turk Ryza Kayalpa (4-2) in the final.

Thanks to his victory over Kayalp, Semenov not only won an important gold medal for Russia, but also did not allow the Turk to beat the achievement of Alexander Karelin. Since Russian athletes missed the previous two European Championships last year, Kayalp had a chance to overtake San Sanych, who also has 12 victories at the European Championships. Thus, Semenov, one might say, partially rehabilitated himself for Tokyo 2020, when he failed to become first and indirectly allowed Mikhain Lopez to surpass Karelin in the number of gold medals at the Olympic Games.

In the weight category up to 77 kg, 28-year-old Russian Greco-Roman wrestler Adlet Tyulubaev won bronze, defeating Romanian Alexandrin Guta (13-4) in the decisive bout. And before that, Tyulubaev defeated the Italian Ricardo Abbrescia (5-1), lost to the Armenian Malkhas Amoyan (2-3) and defeated the Swede Albin Olofsson (6-1).

In the fight for bronze in the up to 63 kg category, 23-year-old Anvar Allahyarov defeated Alexander Jurkans from Latvia (9-0). In the semifinals, Allahyarov lost to the Azerbaijani Murad Ramazanov (3-3, according to the last action), in the quarterfinals he defeated the Turk Enes Bashar (10-9), and in the first round he defeated the Italian Jacopo Sandron (9-0). Due to visa difficulties, Allahyarov joined the national team the day before departure.

In the up to 60 kg category, bronze went to Sadyk Lalaev. In the fight for third place, he was stronger than the Serbian Georgiy Tibilov (2-1). In the up to 67 kg category, gold was expected from Ruslan Bichurin. The current champion of Russia confidently reached the final, but in the decisive battle lost to Hasrat Jafarov from Azerbaijan (5-8), who defended his title two years ago.

Narek Ohanyan won bronze in the up to 72 kg category, defeating Hungarian Istvan Vanshu (3-1) in the final bout, and Islam Aliyev took silver in the up to 82 kg weight category, losing to Turk Alperen Berber in the final (3-4). In the category up to 97 kg, Magomed Murtazaliev also became second, losing to the Armenian wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (3-6) in the final.

In addition, the gold medal in the up to 87 kg category was won by a native of St. Petersburg, Alexander Komarov, who represents Serbia at the competition. IN in the final he defeated the Turk Ali Cengiz (4-1). The final bouts among women took place on February 15 and 16. Russian girls took only one medal: bronze in the up to 50 kg category by Milana Dadasheva. In the quarterfinals, Dadasheva lost to the future champion, Maria Stadnik, representing Azerbaijan (0-11), and in the fight for bronze she defeated Oksana Livach from Ukraine (17-15).