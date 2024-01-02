Sports world in shock over what cycling champion Rohan Dennis did: he allegedly ran over his wife, killing her

The world of sport is in shock by what happened to the family of one of the most successful Australian runners in history, Rohan Dennis. The cyclist, who boasts several victories and who has just retired, is accused of killing his wife and mother of her two children by hitting her with her car. The 33-year-old would have been framed by some images taken by video surveillance cameras.

The world of sport and in particular that of cycling is in shock due to news that spread on New Year's Day and which concerns one of the most important and successful cyclists of recent years, the Australian Rohan Dennis.

Born in Adelaide, Australia in May 1990, Dennis began racing bicycles from an early age, quickly arriving in the professional world.

Many results and victories have been achieved over the course of his long career, which has just ended, both on track what up street.

His palmarès includes a stage at the Giro D'Italia, one at the Tour De France, two at the Spanish Vuelta, a time trial bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, two world titles in the discipline of team time trial And just as many in individual tests.

In the last season, the one that has just ended, he ran for the Jumbo Vismathe Dutch team of Vingegaard, Roglic and Kuss, who won the Tour, Giro and Vuelta respectively in one calendar year.

Rohan Dennis charged with murder

Married since 2018 to his fellow cyclist Melissa HoskinsRohan Dennis later became a father twice.

Their family, apparently happy and peaceful, is completely over destroyed on last December 30th for a crazy gesture by the former champion.

The 33-year-old would have investedapparently voluntarily, his wife in the driveway of their home in Adelaide, causing her death.

Dennis is finished in jail on murder charges and was released on bail.

Australian media reported the reconstruction of the dynamics. Apparently the man's pick-up would have headed straight towards the woman, who, to save herself, would have tried in vain to climb onto her hood.

Subsequently Hoskins would clinging to a handleas evidenced by his fingerprints found on it, and he would have it dragged for several metres.