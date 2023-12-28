Former volleyball player Paola Bolognesi died at the age of 61 from cardiac arrest: stains found on her body. The Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation

He was called Paola Bolognesi the 61-year-old woman from Bagnacavallo, in the province of Ravenna, who lost her life to cardiac arrest on the night between 23 and 24 December. The funeral, which was scheduled for yesterday, however, has been postponed and the woman's husband is under investigation at large. What happened.

Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Paola Bolognesi remembers her as one good womankind, always cheerful and like one positive person.

In his life he had had a great passion, that of volleyball, which he had first practiced as athlete and then how coach.

Unfortunately his life ended prematurely on the night of Christmas Eve, the night between last Saturday and Sunday, while he was in his home in Bagnacavalloa small town in the province of Ravenna, where he lived together with his elderly father.

Paola suffered from one cardiac pathology, due to a malformation, which however had never been so serious as to suggest that it could lead to such a dramatic end. To take her away, a heart attack which left her no escape.

Investigation opened into the death of Paola Bolognesi

Everything was theoretically ready for the sad moment of funeral of Paola, but the Prosecutor's Office has everything blocked postponing the funeral to a later date and transferring his body to the Lugo morgue, where today, as ordered by the prosecutor on duty Raffaele Belvederi, an examination will be carried out on it autopsy examination.

This is because following the death, some were found staines suspicious on the body, probably attributable to bruises and ecchymoses.

The aforementioned bruises may have been caused by slight bumps or from the same fall at the moment of the fatal illness, but the prosecutor's office wants to get to the bottom of it and understand what really happened.

As a necessary act, the same prosecutor's office registered in the register of suspects The Husband of the 61-year-old, who is under investigation at large and will be able to proceed with the appointment of a lawyer.

As reported Il Resto del Carlinothe investigators placed below seizure both mobile phones and both cars of the victim and his wife.

They will follow updates about this tragic story.