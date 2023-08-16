The world of US and world rap music say goodbye to Melvin Barcliff: the artist, better known as Magoo, was only 50 years old

The news of a very serious mourning has overwhelmed the US music world in the past few hours and has shocked Hip Hop fans in particular. Melvin Barcliff, the rapper better known by the pseudonym of Magoodied suddenly at the age of 50. His wife Meco gave the sad announcement.

The well-known US artist was at his home in Williamsburg, as reported by the New York Times. his wife, Meco Barcliffhe made it known through the newspaper that he had had asthma problems for some time.

In the last week, moreover, he would have complained about the sickness. Nothing, however, that could have imagined such a tragic epilogue.

During his long career, which began in the nineties, he has published a remarkable number of singles and albums. There are also several long-lasting collaborations with some of the most important artists on the American and world scene, such as Pharrell Williams, but above all Timbaland And Missy Elliott.

In particular with Timbaland he created a partnership that lasted for years and which has seen them, as a duo, release 6 albums, all of notable level and success.

Grieving for Magoo’s disappearance

Timabaland himself showed it all his shock and pain for losing a brother, not just a colleague and fellow traveler in music.

On social networks, the artist has published several Photo and videowho tell the best moments of their adventure together.

Long live Melvin aka Magoo!!! 💔💔💔 Tim and Magoo forever 🕊️ 🕊️ 🕊️ rest in peace my king ❤️❤️❤️

These are the words of Timbaland. Missy Elliotton the other hand, also a close collaborator and friend of Melvin, wanted to remember a anecdote of the day they met: