A $396 pineapple comes in an ornate red box that unfolds like origami and has holes for breathing. A $156 melon grew alone on a vine from which all other fruit was pruned, in order to make it sweeter.

The luxury fruit, which has a long history in parts of Asia, is gaining popularity in the United States. The $396 pineapple — trademarked as Rubyglow for its red skin — recently sold out in a matter of weeks.

Eve Turow-Paul, an expert on global food trends, described luxury fruits as one of the “fine dining experiences” through which people are trying to make statements.

“Particularly in the last 10 years, global food culture has become homogenized,” he said. “How can you continue to outperform other people in this kind of food environment?”

In recent decades, unusual vegetables — including South Korean specialty grapes, prized for their large size and crunchy texture; white strawberries from Japan; and mangosteens, a tropical fruit with soft, white flesh — have been imported into the United States, said Robert Schueller, a spokesman for Melissa’s Produce, which describes itself as the nation’s largest distributor of specialty vegetables.

For most Americans, however, the high-hanging fruit remains out of reach: The average household spends about $1,080 on groceries a month, according to a recent analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Still, here are some of the ones available:

Pineapple, a tropical fruit native to South America, has historically been a luxury item in the U.S. It wasn’t until the 20th century that a plantation in Hawaii made it more widely available.

In recent years, more expensive pineapples have been introduced, including the Golden Green Elephant, originally from Ghana and with white flesh, an edible core and low acidity. It costs around $26.

Grown in Costa Rica, Pinkglow was genetically modified by Fresh Del Monte to have pink flesh and low acidity. It was introduced in 2019 at $50 and now costs up to $29, depending on size.

This year, Del Monte introduced Rubyglow, which has sweet yellow flesh, to China and the U.S. Only a few thousand were grown this year. The company has said the price is likely to come down as production increases.

The $156 Corona melon from Japan is tested for sugar content before being sold. It was recently approved for import into the U.S. and is gaining popularity, said Ayako Yuki, spokeswoman for Ikigai Fruits, which imports it.

A kilo of strawberries typically costs less than $10. A single luxury berry can cost as much as $29. Ikigai sells a variety of red, pink and white strawberries imported from Japan in boxes ranging from $89 to $780. A typical package costs about $128 and contains 30 large strawberries.

The mango, a tropical fruit native to Asia, arrived in Florida in the 19th century. But the most common mangos in the U.S. can often be too firm, fibrous or tart.

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved imports from other countries in recent decades. The Pink Elephant mango, sourced from Vietnam and sold by Melissa’s, is among the most recent imports, Schueller said. A single fruit, weighing up to 2 pounds, can cost as much as $25. Another variety, the Miyazaki mango, imported from Japan by another retailer, costs $95.

“At first glance, this seems unsustainable,” Turow-Paul said of importing luxury fruits, noting that part of what made some so expensive was the distance they had to travel.