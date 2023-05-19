“There is no evidence that the era of ultra-low natural interest rates has ended,” Williams said at a conference of the US Central Bank in Washington. The impact of the pandemic on the so-called “R-Star” estimates so far seems “relatively modest.”

The term “R-Star”, the interest rate that does not stimulate or discourage economic activity, is a reference level for measuring the position of monetary policy, and before the spread of the epidemic, this rate was historically low, which allowed the Fed to maintain the interest rate target at fairly low levels. .

And compared to the “R-Star” estimates before the pandemic, which often hovered around the 0.5 percent range, Williams said, “The estimates for the “R-Star” rate indicate about half a percent in the first quarter of 2023, then this rate will later drop to just below zero. “.

But the pandemic and its shocks to the global economy, including high levels of inflation, have clouded efforts to estimate “R-Star” rates, and the New York Fed stopped publishing its closely watched estimate in late 2020.

John Williams said that given efforts to understand how the pandemic is affecting “R-Star” rates, the regional Fed will again provide an estimate on a quarterly basis.

According to new estimates from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday, “R-Star” rates stood at 1.16% in the last three months of last year, down from 1.81% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to data going back to 1961, the highest level of “R-Star” rates was 5.26 percent.

Williams, who is also vice chair of the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, did not comment on the outlook for economic or monetary policy in his remarks, but his comments suggest that once the Fed’s fight to contain high inflation is over, it may again at a later time be able to restart Short-term interest rates to low levels.