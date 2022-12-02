Italian, world and Olympic champion. One of the greatest in Italian and world cycling passes away: Ercole Baldini was 89 years old

Hard days for cycling enthusiasts. Yesterday, at the age of 89, he passed away forever Hercules Baldinia true legend on two wheels, capable of winning a Giro d’Italia, two world titles and an Olympic title.

I’m very dramatic days for the world of Italian sport. Fans, especially cycling enthusiasts, learned with great sadness the news of the deaths of two great champions.

On the afternoon of last November 30, in a terrifying road collision, Davide Rebellin lost his life. The former cyclist, who had retired from competitive activity only last October, lost his life after being hit by a truck.

The driver of the heavy vehicle would not have stopped to help and would have done so lose track of him.

Help immediately arrived on the spot, but there was already nothing more to be done for the 51-year-old champion. Now the Carabinieri are there investigating throughout the province of Vicenza, to track down the pirate truck driver as soon as possible.

Different circumstances in which Ercole Baldini lost his life. He of ne years he was 89 and left of natural causes.

Career of Ercole Baldini

nicknamed “the Forlì train“, Ercole Baldini managed to leave a indelible mark on the world of cyclingalthough his career was not particularly long.

He started running as a very young man at the beginning of the fiftiesimmediately achieving enormous successes. In 1954, for example, at just 21 he established the world hour recordcovering a good 44,870 km.

In 1956, still as an amateur, he conquered the pursuit world title, even touching the world record. Always the same year, against all expectations, he also won the olympic gold medal at the Melbourne games.

In all he ran on his bicycle for about 8 years winning, in addition to the previously mentioned trophies, a Grand Prix of Nationswhich in those years was today’s equivalent of the world time trial championship, an Italian track championship, two Italian road championships, a world track championship, a world road championship, an Olympic road title and a Tour of Italy.

Retired in 1964. Much earlier than expected. Rumors spoke of a forced withdrawal, due to unstable health conditions. Problems started following an operation to remove the appendicitis.