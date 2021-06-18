Giampiero Boniperti died in his home in Turin: he would have turned 93 on July 4th

The dramatic news arrived last night. Giampiero Boniperti, former footballer, manager and honorary president of the Juventus, is died at the age of 92. He would have turned 93 next July. He died in his home in Turin, where he had retired to private life for years. The news was first disclosed by the family, then by the Juventus club itself.

Credit: juventus – Instagram

The world of Italian sport, in particular that of football, mourns the death of one of the most famous characters respected is representative of the last century.

In the night that has just passed, the is gone forever flag perhaps greatest in the history of Juventus. Boniperti had made the history of the bianconeri before player, then from president.

Credit: alessandrodelpiero – Instagram

He’s gone for a whileheart failure in his home in Turin, surrounded by the affection of his loved ones, who then proceeded to divulge the news in the early hours of the morning.

The career of Giampiero Boniperti

Giampiero Boniperti was born on 4 July 1928 a Barengo, a small town in the province of Novara. He practically never left Piedmont, since at an early age he sewed the Juventus shirt on himself and never took it off.

As a footballer, he was a phenomenal midfielder or striker, he collected, from 1946 to 1961, the beauty of 443 appearances and 178 goals. With John Charles ed Omar Sivori formed one of the strongest attacking tridents in the history of our championship.

Boniperti was also a fixed point of the Italian national team. With the blue shirt, in fact, he played 39 games scoring 10 goals.

After hanging the shoes on the nail, the Agnelli family called him to fill a managerial role. From a simple manager, he has even become club president, a position held until his resignation in 1990.

After a short charge from head of delegation of the Italian national team, covered in the world of Italy 90, back to Juventus, this time as CEO.

Credit: alessandrodelpiero – Instagram

In 2006, after the scandal of calciopoli who hit the Turin team, was named Honorary President of the club.

One of his famous words has become, in fact, the official motto Juventus: