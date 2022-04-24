The world of Italian football tightens around the pain of coach Walter Mazzarri, for the death of his mother Edda

And while the world of Italian football is apprehensive about the conditions of Stefano Tacconi, the former Juventus and national team goalkeeper who yesterday had a cerebral hemorrhage, sad news has arrived regarding another of the protagonists of our local football. Walter MazzarriCagliari coach has lost his mother Edda.

To divulge the news of the Tuscan technician’s departure, the Cagliari Football, the team he is currently coaching. These are the words in the press release published on Twitter come on rossoblu:

Tommaso Giulini and all of Cagliari Calcio huddle with affection around Walter Mazzarri and his family for the death of their dear mother Edda. In this moment of deep sorrow we are close to you, Mister.

A devastating mourning for the coach, who, as always in his career, is playing a excellent work on the Cagliari bench.

His boys are 6 points ahead of the third-last team in the league and if they can save himself and stay in Serie Athe merit will be above all of the work he has done in recent weeks, since he arrived on the Sardinian island.

Messages of affection for Walter Mazzarri

To understand how much Walter Mazzarri has left a good memory in every team where he has worked as a manager, just look at how many messages have been dedicated to him in this difficult moment.

Napoli Calcio, for example, wrote:

The President Aurelio De Laurentiis, the managers, the technical staff, the team, the collaborators and the whole SSC Napoli embrace Walter Mazzarri and join in the pain of the death of his mother Edda.

Also Urban Cairo and the Turin Football they have entrusted the message of condolence for their former coach to social networks.

“The President Urbano Cairo and the whole Torino Football Club are close with affection to Walter Mazzarri for the death of his dear mother, Mrs. Edda.“

There Reggina Calcioa team that Mazzarri brought to historical salvation in Serie A in the year 2005/2006he wanted to cling to his pain, writing these words: