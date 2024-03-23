The successful screenwriter and writer dies at the age of 51: the messages of his final farewell are moving

The television scene is in mourning for the screenwriter's premature death Marco Tiberi at just 51 years old. The family, shocked by the terrible event, broke the news. The cause of death is currently unknown despite his very young age.

Marco Tiberi, born on 27 July 1972, is a well-known name as a screenwriter of numerous television dramas. His teacher Furio Scarpelli he praised his great ability to blend cinema and literature. The book “The Last Death of Peppe Bortone” was very successful, in which a declining actor gets back on his feet thanks to a soap opera which day by day restores his self-confidence.

His publisher Filippo Civati writes a tweet full of emotion remembering his friend:

“Dear Marco, it would take a master stroke, at Tiberi, we have always called it that: an idea to write a completely different story.”



His most famous successes are: “I Mostri Oggi” directed by Enrico Oldoini, “Christine Cristina” directed by Stefania Sandrelli and “Man of Smoke” directed by Giovanni Soldati. Also successful are the collaborations carried out over the years such as the one with Emanuela Fanelli with whom he published an essay on comedy entitled “I could have titled it 'Woman's Voice' but I'm not at that level yet“. A career full of successful projects with great public response. The latest publication dates back to 2022 with the book in which he tells the political history of the Italian left entitled “Il sequestro. Counter-history of the Democratic Party”. In the intentions ofauthor the book is not intended to be yet another essay on the end of the left, but an attempt at redemption for all those who want to give their vote to a party that no longer exists.

The funeral will be held in the non-Catholic cemetery La piramide. TO Villa Borghesea ceremony in his memory will be held in the Casa del Cinema attended by numerous colleagues and friends close to the writer.