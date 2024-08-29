At the moment Rockstar Games is very calm after the first trailer of its next big production was revealed to us, and while we wait they have not stopped working on their biggest moneymaker, GTA Onlinewhich is constantly being updated and events are coming out. And just recently a new one has arrived that will please those who only leave this game to take a nap.

The so-called Arms Run has arrived, in which aspiring leaders of arms empires have the opportunity to saturate Los Santos with the latest weapons, taking advantage of the bonuses of the bunker. Until September 4thplayers can purchase bunkers, upgrades and modifications at a 30% discount through Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Leaders of arms empires in The Saints Players can take advantage of Bunker Sell Missions to dispatch contraband, take on armed criminals and the police, and of course, earn double GTA$ and RP. Using the laptop, players can monitor their stock levels and initiate missions. Additionally, Agent 14 is available to assign research missions, giving them the chance to unlock new inventions and speed up production to the aforementioned date.

Here are some of the discounts on the wheel of fortune The Diamond Casino & Resort:

– Bunkers: 30% discount

– Bunker Upgrades and Modifications: 30% off

– Nagasaki Shotaro (motorcycle): 30% off

– Lampadati Tigon (supercar): 40% off

– Progen T20 (supercar): 30% discount

– BF Dune FAV (off-road): 30% off

– HVY Nightshark (all-terrain): 30% off

– Declasse Tampa muscle car: 30% off

– Vapid Flash GT (Sport): 30% off

Something that cannot be ignored is the fact that users of GTA+ tThey are entitled to more rewards for paying for the additional membership in addition to acquiring the basic access to the game, so they have some exclusive discounts that they cannot pass up. Such as bonuses in casino missions, completely free car upgrades and little else.

Remember that GTA Online is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Via: Rockstar games