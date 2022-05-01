The hospitalization in January, then months of hard struggle and the tragic final epilogue: confirmations are expected on the real causes of the death of Mino Raiola

After months of struggle, unfortunately yesterday, Saturday 30 April, Mino Raiola it is gone forever. The super sports attorney, legal representative of some of the greatest strongest footballers of recent decades, had to surrender to the lung disease that plagued him. But how did the 54-year-old from Nocera Inferiore die?

The hustle and bustle in recent days linked to Raiola has inevitably shaken the world of sport and in particular that of football. A couple of days ago, one fake news leak he had given up the super prosecutor for dead.

Within hours, then, the news had been denied before Alberto Zangrillodirector of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, and then by Mino himself, who through a post on Twitter he said he was angry about the fake news. These are the words of the post:

My current state of health for those wondering: furious! Since for the second time in four months they gave me up for dead. Now it seems that I am also able to resurrect.

A message that, despite Zangrillo’s confirmation regarding the seriousness of its conditionshad made all of Mino’s supporters breathe a sigh of relief.

Mino Raiola and the causes of death

Has fought with all his might for another two days Mino Raiola, but in the end he had to surrender to death. This time there was no room for doubt, as the announcement came directly from the prosecutor’s family.

The death, for the 54-year-old, came after very hard months of fighting with one lung pathology which had brought aggravations since last January.

In fact, at the beginning of the year the news of one of her had spread alleged emergency operation and his hospitalization in the intensive care unit of San Raffaele.

Again the news had been denial from the family, who had talked about operations and examinations scheduled and therefore not urgent.

Reality will not be known until the family decides, when and if to clarify.

Some have spoken of his worsening following the contagion from COVID-19but even this news had been denial.