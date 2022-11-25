The former Spanish footballer and coach, Oscar Garcia Junyent lost his daughter to a bad illness: the touching farewell on social media

An endless and utterly unnatural drama befell the life of Oscar Garcia Junior, former player and current football manager. After months of battling a bad disease, she died forever of her little daughter. The coach himself took care of announcing it, publishing a photo that portrays him together with her little girl and accompanying her with a poignant farewell.

Credit: oscargarciajunyent – ​​Instagram

Seeing a son or daughter die is an episode that nature shouldn’t predict and that it should never happen. However, life is sometimes cruel and fate chooses people who have to face this insurmountable mountain of pain.

A few years ago, precisely in 2019the world of world football had rallied around Luis Enrique, a former Spanish footballer and coach of several prestigious teams, including his country’s national team.

His daughter, the little one Xana of alone 9 yearsflew into the sky just a few months after she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Basically a bone tumor, which in most cases occurs in children and adolescents, when the bone is growing.

It was Luis Enrique who announced it in that case, who with a touching post he explained what had happened and said goodbye forever to his little girl.

That of Oscar Garcia Junyent, like Enrique also a former Spanish footballer who continued his career on the bench is a sadly similar fate.

The touching post by Oscar Garcia Junyent

Just like Xana, Junyent’s little daughter had also discovered that she was suffering from a bad bad a few months ago. And like Enrique’s daughter, she too put all his strength into the fight.

Unfortunately they were of no use to avoid a tragic fatewhich ultimately took her away from the affection of her parents and all those who loved her.

His dad, former midfielder of BarcelonaValencia and Espanyol and former manager of major clubs such as Celt VigoOlympiacos and Watford, announced her passing by dedicating one to her poignant post on social media.

A photo of them together, happy, before all this evil came to devastate their lives. “Fly high my love“, wrote Garcia, receiving thevirtual hug by many who wanted to show him and his family their closeness.