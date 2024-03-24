Spanish football, mourning the death of Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, said goodbye this Sunday to the former president of Betis, one of the most charismatic leaders of the 90s and the beginning of the 21st century, who died at the age of 79 due to a serious intestinal disease. “His peculiar way of directing the institution and his overwhelming media figure made him the great protagonist of an era of Real Betis and a name that will remain forever in the collective memory of the fans,” as recognized by the green and white club. , who described Lopera as a “controversial and peculiar character.”

During the tenure of Lopera, owner and president of Betis between 1992 and 2010, the Sevillian team achieved some of the greatest successes in its history, champion of the Copa del Rey in 2005 and qualifying for the top European competition for the first time in the season. 2005-2006, as fourth classified in the League, although the end of the cycle was marked by a long judicial process. During his time at Betis, among other legendary and controversial presidents, he coincided with Jesús Gil, José Luis Núñez, Ramón Mendoza and José María del Nido, one of his great sporting rivals, who this Sunday expressed to his family and friends his “meaning.” condolences” for the death of “Don Manuel Ruiz de Lopera.”

The legendary Betic president, during one of the numerous clashes with Del Nido, even banned the Sevilla player from entering the Benito Villamarín, the stadium whose name was changed by Ruiz de Lopera, whose personality was above his management at the club. for his, between 1997 and 2010. Sevilla also conveyed its condolences “to Beticismo in general” for the loss of “one of the historic presidents of Real Betis Balompié and Spanish football,” as Real Madrid recalled.

Among the footballers who this Sunday mourned the death of one of the presidents most beloved by Beticismo, Joaquín stood out, who gave his name to the team that won the 2005 Cup, and the Brazilian Denilson, who in 1997 became the most expensive player. of the world, for whom the club's largest shareholder then paid 5,300 million pesetas (32 million euros). “In order for them to take Denilson, they have to close a bank,” was one of Lopera's most remembered phrases, during the presentation of the Brazilian winger.

«May my president rest in peace. I will never forget what you did for me. In the most difficult moment of my life you were with me, you gave me support and I will never forget it. My feelings with yours and I will never forget you,” Denilson wrote through one of the most emotional messages in memory of Lopera. «It is always sad to lose a friend and a person with whom you have been able to meet on so many occasions. I have many flaws, but I am not a spiteful person. Don Manuel has been a very important person in my life. As a person I was very fond of him and that is why it is a sad day,” commented Joaquín, who was present at the Seville funeral home to say goodbye to Lopera and accompany his family.

Halloween party



Joaquín even acknowledged that after learning of his death, many memories of Lopera and his father, Aurelio Sánchez, who died recently, last February, at the age of 78, flooded into his head. «My father is included in all the memories that come to me. “I'm excited, because I know that he was very fond of my father and I was very fond of him,” revealed Joaquín, whom Lopera even threatened to loan to Albacete due to the controversial clauses in his contract.

Lopera also broke into the player Benjamín's house by surprise during a party for the Betis footballers on Halloween night in 2001, 48 hours before a game. «The girls were there doing 'physical exercise' without any clothes and the players began to jump, one from the balcony, the other from the window… so that the coach (Juande Ramos) wouldn't see anything. “That was horrible,” the Betic president then revealed in reference to that anecdote.

«The last year that I was without a card, I also collected it. He would have his good and bad things, but he always responded,” said Benjamín, for whom Lopera was “a president who saved Betis when it was sinking and rose afloat again thanks to him.” “He has been a pretty good president, an exemplary president, and I can only speak positive things about him,” added the former soccer player who is currently a collaborator of Cadena Ser.