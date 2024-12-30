The death of Hugo ‘Cholo’ Sotil has shocked the Blaugrana world and football. The Peruvian died this Monday at the age of 75 after being admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Lima since the 20th. The legendary Barça forward between 1973 and 1976 formed a great association and understanding with Johan Cruyff, which is why he left his mark during his time at the culé entity.

Through its social networks, Barcelona has expressed its condolences for the loss of the native of Ica: “We regret the death of Hugo Sotil, a Barça player between 1973 and 1976, and we want to express our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Cholo.” In a news item on the website, they point him out as “one of the best South American players of his time.”

The FC Barcelona Players Association has also paid tribute to him. Precisely, a few weeks ago Cholo Sotil was at the Agrupació’s Annual Dinner and visited Barcelona on the occasion of the club’s 125th anniversary.

Social networks have also been filled with messages of affection towards the Peruvian and memories of some of his mythical moments. Many have highlighted the mythical phrase of “Mommy, we are champions”, which occurred when Sotil called his mother to celebrate that they had won the 1973-1974 League in El Molinón.