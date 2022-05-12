Antonio Salazar’s body was found inside his own car, which was also set on fire: an investigation opened

The world of football, especially South America, is in shock at the discovery of a dead Mexican footballer. This was Antonio Salazar and lost his life last Sunday, charred in his car. He was locked inside the trunk. He opened an investigation by the Mexican police. It took two days to identify him.

Jody Lukoki’s death was announced on Monday morning. The 29-year-old footballer, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo but resident since childhood in Hollandhe lost his life due to a cardiac arrest.

To announce it, with a dramatic post on social media, the Twentethe club he was signed up for this year.

According to what was reported by the major tabloids in the Netherlands, it seems that Lukoki arrived at the hospital in Almere on Sunday morning, complaining severe pain in a leg and head.

In reality, the trauma was much more serious than previously thought and it was even necessary amputate the same lower limb. Shortly after the operation, the footballer’s heart stopped.

It would appear that a few hours earlier, Lukoki had been involved in a fire discussion with some members of his own familywho had beaten him very violently.

Suspicious death for Antonio Salazar

The death of Antonio Salazar, a former Mexican footballer, also needs to be investigated 33 yearsvery famous throughout South America.

Police found his body inside a parked and burning car on an isolated street on the outskirts of Tonalàin the state of Jalisco.

The body, unrecognizable at first, was subjected to gods genetic testing who confirmed the identity of the player.

Neither the theft of the car nor the disappearance of Salazar had been reported. These factors feed the hypothesis of a probable murder and next concealment of the body in the trunk, before starting the fire.

Dozens i messages of condolence appeared on social media in the past few hours. Those published by the Mexican Football Federation and by the clubs for which Antonio has served in the past also served as an announcement.

They will follow updates on this tragic story.