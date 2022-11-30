The episode occurred in the training camp of Atletico Tucuman, the Argentine club for which Andres Balanta had been a player since last June

In the past few hours, a dramatic event has shocked the world of South American football, in particular that of Colombia. Andres Balanta, a 22-year-old footballer who has been registered with the Argentine club Atletico Tucuman since June, has lost his life. He was taken ill while carrying out regular training with his teammates.

His teammates immediately gave him relief, as did the team’s medical team. After a first take he was transported to a nearby hospital. However, despite the efforts of the doctors, the boy he died shortly after his arrival in the medical facility.

In the 2019when Balanta played for Deportivo Cali, he had been the victim of a very similar episode. He had accused an illness following which, however, he had recovered.

The vice president of his current team spoke up about this incident and explained that he hadn’t no link with what happened today, as footballers are constantly and regularly kept under medical and clinical supervision.

Condolences for the passing of Andres Balanta

The sudden and unexpected death of the young footballer has shocked everyone. In particular the club for which he played, who first gave the tragic news on the web.

Atletico Tucumán regrets confirming the death of Colombian footballer Andres Balanta. We embrace and accompany his family and friends with deep respect at this time.

Heartfelt and profound also the one published by Colombian Football Federation:

With enormous regret we announce the death of Andrés Balanta, player of the Colombian national team in its various categories. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

Also Radamel Falcaolegend of Colombian football, with a glorious past also in various European clubs, showed all his sadness at the sad news of the death of one of his young compatriots.