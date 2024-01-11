The former Lazio coach, Sven Goran Eriksson has announced that he has a tumor and that he has, at best, a year to live

In the last few hours, the world of football has received dramatic news from one of the absolute protagonists of this sport in recent decades, the Swedish coach Sven Goran Eriksson. During an interview with the Swedish radio station P1, the former coach announced that he has pancreatic cancer and that he has no more than a year to live.

I, Sven-Goran Eriksson, have decided to reduce my public appearances for the time being due to health problems. My focus for now is on my health and my family. I would like to thank the world of football and friends for their support and understanding, and for respecting my privacy. My desire is to focus on my health and my family.

With these words, at the beginning of last year, Eriksson announced his temporary retirement from the world of football, to unspecified health problems.

Several months after that statement, the former Lazio coach, who won the last Scudetto with the Biancocelesti, returned to talk about his condition. And unfortunately did not give good newsbut rather a dramatic one.

The words of Sven Goran Eriksson

Sven Goran Eriksson gave an interview to Swedish radio P1during which he explained that he recently discovered he had a incurable pancreatic cancer.

The story of how he discovered he was ill is heartbreaking. The former coach said that he was completely healthy and that suddenly, shortly after a run, he is collapsed to the ground.

In hospital he discovered he had a stroke and to already have a tumor, it is not clear for how long, but in one form too serious to be operated on or treated.

At best I have a year or more left, at worst even less. I don't think the doctors I have at my disposal can be completely sure, I can't establish a day. It's better not to think about it. I have to trick my mind.

The former coach has two children Johan and Linaborn from his marriage to Ann-Christine Pettersson, from whom he divorced in 1994.

There Lazioperhaps the team in which he left the most mark and a good memory, showed itself close to him by publishing a video on their social channels.