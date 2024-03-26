Accidental collision on the pitch, 17-year-old Wassim Djezzar dies on the pitch in front of the eyes of his teammates and opponents

A drama shocked the world of Algerian football on Sunday. Wassim Djezzar, a young footballer aged just 17, died while playing a match with his teammates from NRB Oued El Ma. Accidentally hit by an opponent, he never regained consciousness. The authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

A huge tragedy occurred on Sunday Algeriamore precisely in the city of Batna, where a football match was taking place between the local Under-17 team NRB Oued El Ma and their rivals.

Videos recorded by local TV, which later went viral around the world, show the moment the 17-year-old enters in contact with an opponent of the same age. It is completely clear that there is no intention on the part of the young footballer in the yellow uniform to hit Wassim Djezzar, who instead wears the red uniform. The latter anticipates him and the opponent, who wanted to hit the ball, instead hits the 17-year-old directly in the lower parts.

Wassim collapses to the ground and immediately loses consciousness, to the amazement and shock of everyone present on the pitch and in the stands. The team doctors intervene, but it is clear that the situation is serious and that immediate transport to the nearest hospital is necessary.

The rules require the presence of an ambulance in sports facilities, but in this case, unfortunately and for reasons to be clarified, there is not. The young footballer dies shortly afterwards in hospital, where he had been transported in a private car. The authorities obviously have something to do with the matter opened an investigationwhich although it will bring those responsible to pay, will never return a child to the gods destroyed parents.

There Algerian Football Federation published a note on social media, in which he expressed his deepest feelings on behalf of the President and all members condolences and the nearness to the boy's family.